Asus Zenfone 9 Release Date, Price, Where to Buy, Specs

With the Zenfone 9 from ASUS, mobile gaming has never been easier. In a relatively small package, ASUS’s new smartphone packs a tremendous punch.

While it may be smaller than the previous year’s model, it packs top-tier features that rival those of Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 9 when It Goes on Sale?

It took a long time, but ASUS finally introduced their new Zenfone 9 phone this week, with a release date of July 28th, 2022, set in stone.

While the smartphone is live, it may not be available in your location just yet, so let’s take it with a grain of salt. For its launch event on July 28th, ASUS used the phrase “ASUS Zenfone 9 launch event” and streamed the event on many platforms.

Just over an hour into the stream, the phone’s camera, battery, and processor were all on display. For all major locations, we’ll be continually adding new releases to this section. Showcase of the ASUS Zenfone 9 video As a reminder, we’ve embedded the ASUS Zenfone 9 reveal trailer below.

Specifications of the Zenfone 9 from ASUS

A great deal of attention was paid to the ASUS Zenfone 9’s technical specifications before it was officially announced.

According to the Zenfone 9’s specifications, the Snapdragon Gen 8+ 1 chipset is capable of providing exceptional gaming performance. This is going to be accompanied by an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 730 graphics processor.

With a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor in the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, the company has made a modern smartphone a top priority (also found in the Realme GT 2 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T, and Nothing phone 1).

Read More- The Best Ad Blocker for Twitch — How to Block Ads on Twitch

In the Design of Asus Zenfone 9

ASUS Zenfone 9’s tiny size is one of its most appealing features. Smartphones have been steadily increasing in size as they have become more powerful, resulting in some really huge selections that can be a nuisance at times..

ASUS, on the other hand, has taken use of this chance to develop a phone with leading performance in a considerably more compact shell – 169 grams.

Because of its plastic polymer body and two bigger circular rear cameras, the ASUS Zenfone 9 is one of the few smartphones on the market with this particular combination of design qualities.

Additional grip and scratch resistance are provided by the phone’s gripping texture, making it easier to hold and more resistant to damage when it’s in your hands.

An AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 5.9-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate are both included in this deal. The Zenfone 9 does not have a fingerprint sensor, unlike other prominent offers in today’s market.

Read More- What Is Osmose Technology?- Osmose Technology Login Process and More Updates!!

The Cost of The Zenfone 9 from Asus

The ASUS Zenfone 9 appears to be a decent value for the money when it comes to pricing. Compared to last year’s Zenfone 8, the price has gone up, but that’s to be expected with inflation. There are three different price points for the ASUS Zenfone 9, and they’re all listed below:

64GB: $699/£699/€799; 8+128GB: $700

$749/€849 for 8GB+256GB of storage

£749/€899 for 16GB and 256MB:

As you can see, the 8+256GB version is not currently available in the UK.