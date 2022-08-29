4K Video Downloader Review

Finding a programme to download videos from YouTube is simple. But does anybody know of a straightforward one that’s compatible with really high resolutions? This is why the 4K Video Downloader is better than the competition. That being said, this isn’t just another YouTube downloader.

Since its release in 2014, the free programme 4K Video Downloader has been able to download videos from eleven different websites. Sites like Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook, and the ever-present YouTube are just a few examples.

The software is available in both a free and paid version. In spite of its lack of further features, it is quite effective in its intended role. Just said, it’s a great choice if you want to save 4K videos from YouTube. In addition, if you have a fast enough internet connection, you may even download content in 8K resolution.

Features

There isn’t a lot of complexity at the program’s heart. however, this is not a pejorative remark. Every video is readily available for download, just as promised. Let’s have a look at what we can do.

The Convenience of Online Video Downloads

The principal function of this programme is, of course, downloading videos. First, I’d want to explain how it works. When you find a video that you wish to keep, just copy the URL. Open 4K Video Downloader, click the Paste Link button, and then start watching your video. In little time at all, the video will begin playing, and you can get it on your computer.

When That’s Done, You Have Options

Various display styles are obtainable. Videos can be downloaded in MP4 and MKV format files. Admittedly, your options are somewhat limited. It would have been fantastic to be able to download in a number of formats, such AVI or WMV.

The good news is that you can pick from a wide variety of high-quality choices. In terms of video quality, you may choose from 240p all the way up to 8K. (if it supports that many pixels). There’s also the option of 60 frames per second. All of these elements will contribute to the total download size. Using the drop-down box on the far right of 4K Downloader, you can select from a variety of available file sizes.

Streaming Audio Files

Pasting the link into your browser will allow you to download the video in either audio or video format, based on your personal taste. This means that 4K Downloader is a fantastic option for music lovers. In many ways, it’s analogous to watching a video.

In this case, though, you can select the audio format you’d like to use to store the file: MP3, M4A, or OGG. Again, the limited selection and lack of WAV files are disappointing.

Similarly, There Are Not Many High-Quality Options to Choose From

Regardless of the quality of the original upload, only the Low and Normal definitions will be playable for audio. The High-Quality option will be restricted to YouTube Premium subscribers only. Intelligent Autopilot Activation The 4K Video Downloader PC version has a mode called Smart Mode.

I Mean, What Exactly Does It Do?

A video can be downloaded with a single click. What’s more, you barely have to make any effort at all. This is how it works now: When you click on the light switch, a panel appears from which you can select various options. If any, how many, and in what format, would you like subtitles? As soon as you paste the link into the programme, the video will start downloading. One can also choose to have the programme automatically select the optimum video format. Subscriptions

Is There a Particular You Tuber Whom You Enjoy?

They have 4K videos that may be downloaded instantly using YouTube’s subscriptions feature. Follow the instructions below to subscribe to a channel without creating an account. Doing so will immediately activate the feature.

Then, your phone will automatically update with the latest content whenever one of the channels you’ve subscribed to uploads a new video. It works similarly to Smart Mode in that your preferences can be used to automatically bring about the desired results.

A Playlist of Songs Is Available for Download

Videos can be downloaded in bulk using 4K Downloader. Just copy the playlist’s URL and paste it into the programme to add it to your library. After processing the movie list, the programme will prepare the videos for download.

Similarly, channel configurations are not an exception. You can download multiple 4K videos from any YouTube channel at once. One drawback is that you can’t change the video settings for individual clips. Every video in the playlist will now conform to your chosen criteria.

Transmission of Confidential Documents

It’s accurate to say that 4K Downloader can access password-protected videos. Although it requires a little extra effort. To start using your YouTube account, you must first access the Preferences menu. After doing so, you will be able to watch age-restricted content, access movies you have saved for later, and view private videos.

Still, it’s probably for the best that private videos can’t be downloaded. How-to: Get 4K Videos Off the Internet Launching the programme will reveal a blank screen with several download options. To download a video, just copy the URL from the site where you found it, and then paste it here using the Paste Link button. Currently, 4K Downloader supports eleven different websites.

The full list of objects is listed below:

YouTube

Facebook

Vimeo

SoundCloud

Flickr

Dailymotion

Twitch

TikTok

Likee

Bilibili

Niconico

The next step is to select whether you will be recording an audio or video file. Here you can adjust the image’s resolution and save it in one of several other formats. By modifying the path at the window’s bottom, you can change where the file will be saved.