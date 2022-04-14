Know SuperModel Tyra Banks’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Tyra Banks Net Worth:

$90 Million

How much money does Tyra Banks have?

Tyra Banks has a net worth of $90 million. She is an American television personality, actress, singer, model, and businesswoman. Despite her beginnings as a model, Banks has built her wealth through television.

Early years of life

Banks was born in Inglewood, California on December 4, 1973. She began modeling while still in high school. She was turned down by four modeling agencies before signing with L.A. Models. She then signed with Paris-based Elite Model Management when she was 16 years old, and relocated to Milan.

Two years later, at the 1991 Paris Fashion Week, she made her runway debut. During her debut runway season, she scheduled a total of 25 shows.

Success

Banks inked a deal with CoverGirl, an American cosmetics firm, in 1993. She returned to America a few years later to pursue commercial modeling.

Banks is one of the few black models to achieve the label of “supermodel.” She has appeared on the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Spanish Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and other publications. She’s walked in shows for Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Valentino, Fendi, Isaac Mizrahi, and Giorgio Armani, among others. She’s also appeared in commercials for Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Victoria’s Secret, Pepsi, Nike, and a slew of other brands.

She was the first African-American model to appear on the covers of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and GQ magazine, both of which debuted in 1997.

Banks’ success as a model allowed her to branch out and resulted in numerous television appearances. Her first television role was as Will Smith’s old friend Jackie Ames on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire, where she appeared seven times.

Her first film role was in John Singleton’s drama Higher Learning, which she co-starred in 1994. She co-starred in Disney’s Life-Size with Lindsay Lohan in 2000 as a doll named Eve who came to life. (Banks reappeared in the film’s sequel, Life-Size 2, eight years later.) She has also appeared in films such as Love Stinks (1999), Love & Basketball (2000), Coyote Ugly (2000), Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), and many others.

In order to launch her cosmetics brand, Tyra Beauty, Banks got a non-degree certificate from Harvard Business School in 2004. Tyra.com, her e-commerce cosmetics website, debuted in 2015.

Ty Ty Baby Productions was founded by Banks (now operating as Bankable Productions). Both her reality shows America’s Next Top Model, which premiered in 2003, and her daytime talk show The Tyra Banks Show (2005–2010) were produced by the production business. Banks has hosted 23 of the 24 seasons of America’s Next Top Model.

The Tyra Banks Show won two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008 and 2009 for outstanding information discussion shows. She was reportedly earning around $18 million a year as a host and from her other businesses at the time.

Tyra Banks TZONE, her nonprofit foundation, focuses on leadership and life skills development. She also launched the Tyra Banks Scholarship to help African-American girls attend Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended.

In August 2016, Banks accepted a post as a guest lecturer on personal branding at Stanford University.

Banks started to Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she was changing her modeling moniker to “Banx,” after coming out of retirement to appear for one of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition covers.

Life outside of work

During the 2010s, Banks was engaged to Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, with whom she welcomed a biological son, York Banks Asla, via surrogacy in January 2016. In the fall of 2017, the couple divorced.

Banks has also stated that she does not drink alcohol and has never engaged in any recreational drug use.

Buying and selling real estate

In 2004, Banks paid just over $3 million for a 5,740-square-foot Beverly Hills home. In 2016, she sold the four-bedroom Spanish Colonial for $6.33 million.

Banks own a 7,000-square-foot Manhattan duplex with a salon, gym, and mirrored dressing room. She paid $10.13 million for the four-unit duplex in Battery Park City in 2009. In March 2015, she advertised the condo for rent, asking for $50,000 per month. The house was then put on the market for $17.5 million in April 2017, but it has yet to sell.

Banks has just begun flipping residences in Los Angeles. She advertised two homes for sale in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in May 2018. The first was a 6,135-square-foot property that was advertised for $9.25 million and was purchased for $4.25 million. She paid $7.35 million for the larger home two years ago, and $3.25 million for the smaller home in 2014. She sold both residences for $8.9 million and $4 million in just a few months. In the same year, she sold a $1.47 million L.A. townhouse.