Know Comedian Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth: $70 Million

Tracy Morgan is an actress who is well-known for Tracy Morgan has a net worth of $70 million as an actor, comedian, and book. Morgan is best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Tracy Jordan on “30 Rock” (2006–2013), which was developed by his “SNL” co-star Tina Fey. Critics and viewers alike adored the performance, which was a loose caricature of Tracy’s real-life off-screen persona.

Morgan has also starred in films such as “The Longest Yard” (2005), “Cop Out” (2010), and “Death at a Funeral” (2010), as well as stand-up comedy specials such as “Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue” (2011), “Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide” (2014), and “Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive” (2015). (2017). Tracy first appeared on the TBS network’s “The Last O.G.” in 2018, and his novel, “I Am the New Black,” was published in 2009.

Tracy Morgan was born on November 10, 1968, in The Bronx, New York. Tracy’s mother, Alicia, was a stay-at-home mom, and his father, Jimmy, was a musician, Vietnam vet, and recovering heroin addict who abandoned his wife and five children when Tracy was six years old. Morgan was bullied as a child in Bedford Stuyvesant’s Tompkins Houses.

Tracy attended DeWitt Clinton High School, when he learned in 1985, during his sophomore year, that his father had contracted AIDS as a result of using hypodermic needles. In 1987, Jimmy’s condition deteriorated, and Tracy, who had recently married, dropped out of school to care for him. Morgan briefly sold crack to support his new wife and her two young children after Jimmy went suddenly in November of that year. Tracy heeded Morgan’s best buddy’s advice and began performing on the streets after his best friend was murdered, eventually becoming a popular stand-up comedian.

Morgan made his television debut in 1994 on Fox’s “Martin,” where he played Hustle Man. Over the next two years, he appeared on seven episodes before making his big-screen debut in 1996’s “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.” Tracy also joined the cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” that year, where he created notable characters including Brian Fellows and Astronaut Jones. In seven seasons, he participated in 137 episodes and returned as a host in March 2009 and October 2015.

Morgan acted in many films while on the “SNL” cast, including “Half Baked” (1998), “How High” (2001), “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001), and “Head of State” (2003), as well as portrayed Spoonie Luv on Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers” (2002–2005). From 2003 to 2004, he produced and acted in “The Tracy Morgan Show,” and from 2006 to 2013, he co-starred in the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom “30 Rock” with Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski. The show aired for 138 episodes, with the ensemble reuniting in July 2020 for a special episode on the Coronavirus epidemic.

Tracy provided his voice to “Farce of the Penguins” (2006), “G-Force” (2009), and “Rio” (2011) while appearing on “30 Rock”; he then did voice work in “Rio 2” (2014), “The Boxtrolls” (2014), “The Simpsons” (2018), and “Scoob!” (2020). Morgan has also appeared in the films “Top Five” (2014), “The Night Before” (2015), “Fist Fight” (2017), and “What Men Want” (2019), and he will co-star with Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” in 2020. Tracy has played ex-con Tray, Barker, on “The Last O.G.” since 2018, and he also appeared as a guest role on Jordan Peele’s version of “The Twilight Zone” in 2019.

The driver of the Walmart truck, Kevin Roper, had apparently been awake for more than 24 hours when the incident occurred, and he pled guilty in 2016 to one count of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. Tracy filed a lawsuit against Walmart in July 2014, and the case was resolved in May 2015 for an unknown amount. Morgan’s lawyer has rejected allegations that the settlement was $90 million.

Tracy was in a wheelchair for several months following the accident, but he claims that seeing his 14-month-old daughter take her first steps encouraged him to “come out of my wheelchair and take my first steps.”

Tracy was married to Sabina, his high school sweetheart, from 1987 to 2009. Morgan formally adopted Sabina’s sons from prior relationships, Gitrid and Malcolm, in 1992, and they welcomed son Tracy Jr. in 1993. Sabina passed away in 2016 due to cancer. Tracy married model Megan Wollover on August 23, 2015, and the couple had one child, Maven (born July 2, 2013), before Tracy filed for divorce in July 2020.

Tracy purchased a 4,485-square-foot home in Cresskill, New Jersey, for $2.2 million in 2011. He listed it for $2.25 million in May 2018 and sold it for $1.2 million in March 2019. Morgan paid $13.9 million for a 22-room estate on two acres in Alpine, New Jersey, in 2015. A basketball court, bowling alley, movie theatre, and numerous large fish tanks are among the features of the 22,000-square-foot mansion.