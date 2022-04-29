Ruth Jones Net Worth – Biography Acting Career, Husband and Salary

Ruth Alexandra Elisabeth Jones MBE is a Welsh actress, comedian, writer, and producer. She was born on September 22, 1966, in Cardiff, Wales. Gavin & Stacey (2007–2010, 2019), which she co-wrote and starred in, was an award-winning BBC sitcom.

Jones has also appeared in a number of TV shows, including Fat Friends (2000–2005), Little Britain (2003–2007), Nighty Night (2004–2005), Saxondale (2006–2007), The Street (2009), and Stella (2012–2017), for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and won the BAFTA Cymru Award for Best Screenwriter. In the 2014 New Year Honours, Jones was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the entertainment industry.

Infancy:

Ruth Jones was born in Bridgend, Glamorgan, Wales, on September 22nd, 1966.

Her father worked for British Steel Corporation in Port Talbot as a lawyer, while her mother worked as a general practitioner.

She is the youngest sister of two elder boys.

Jones was raised in Porthcawl and attended the same school as actor and comedian Rob Brydon. She took part in musical theatre shows at school every year with zeal.

She studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff after graduating from the University of Warwick with a degree in Theatre Studies and Dramatic Arts.

Jones’ first professional performance was as Countess Almaviva in Dominic Cooke’s production of The Marriage of Figaro, which toured the UK for six months. She struggled to find acting employment when the tour ended and ended herself temping at the Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council’s Education Contracts department. She contemplated quitting acting and pursuing a career as a lawyer at that time. In 1990, however, comedian and pantomime producer Stan Stennett offered her an Equity contract to change scenery and portray a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (Michelangelo) in Dick Whittington at the Porthcawl Pavilion, where she had previously been in school productions. Her first television gig was on a BBC Wales sketch program with Rob Brydon and Steve Speirs that was never broadcast. She quickly became a member of a Bath improv club. Jones would subsequently feature in Nighty Night and Gavin & Stacey alongside Julia Davis.

In 1991, she began her comedic career with BBC Wales on television and radio. Her work in the RSC and The National Theatre was followed by a role in the British film East Is East, which was released in 1999. Drover’s Gold, a BBC television historical drama marketed as a “Welsh Western” about a cattle drive from West Wales to London, was shown in 1996. “I enjoyed that work,” Jones later said. Lampeter and Llandeilo, as well as Abergavenny and Crickhowell, were among the sites I initially visited. All of them made me fall in love. I’ve come back numerous times since because they were so unspoiled.”

Jones appeared in two episodes of The Street and two episodes of Tess of the d’Urbervilles on BBC One in 2008. A Child’s Christmases in Wales, in which she starred in December 2009, was her first feature film. In 2010, she co-starred in the BBC4 comedy The Great Outdoors with Mark Heap, and in December, she hosted Ruth Jones’ Christmas Cracker, the first of four BBC2 conversation programs. She played Hattie Jacques in the BBC4 drama Hattie in January 2011, which depicts the tale of Jacques’ romance with her young driver John Schofield when she was married to Dad’s Army actor John Le Mesurier.

Ruth Jones Memorial Awards:

At the 2007 British Comedy Awards, she won Best Female Comedy Newcomer and was nominated for Best Television Comedy Actress. She won the Ultimate Funny Woman title at the annual Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards in November 2009. In 2009, she received the BAFTA Cymru Sian Phillips Special Recognition Award.In July 2013, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Warwick. In 2013, she received a BAFTA nomination for best actress for her portrayal as Stella at the London Film Awards, and in the 2014 New Year Honours, she was named Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to entertainment.