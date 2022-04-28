Know Mino Raiola’s Net Worth, Career, Salary, Personal Life, and More!

Mino Raiola Net Worth:

$50 Million

Mino Raiola has a net worth of $50 million. He is an Italian football (soccer) agent. In November of 1967, Mino Raiola was born in Nocera Inferiore, Italy. Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Marco Verratti, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti, and others are among the famous players he has represented.

Pavel Nedved of Czechoslovakia was also represented by Raiola. Mino Raiola was a member of HFC Haarlem’s youth team before retiring in 1987 to become the team’s manager. He later worked for Sports Promotions as an agent. He moved to Monaco to start his own business. He set a world record transfer fee of 105 million euros in 2016, and he earned 25 million euros for Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United. For 9 million Euros, Mino Raiola purchased Al Capone’s former Miami house. In 2008, he was also the subject of two disciplinary hearings for transfer infractions.

