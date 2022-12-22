How Much Money Larry Elders Made from His Radio Show “The Larry Elder Show”? Earnings Revealed!

Laurence Allen Elder is a conservative talk radio broadcaster and political analyst from the United States. Elder is the host of The Larry Elder Show, which is situated in California.

The show debuted as a local program on Los Angeles radio station KABC in 1993 and ran until 2008, then returning to KABC for a second run from 2010 to 2014.

Elder, a former lawyer, has published nonfiction books as well as a widely syndicated column for Creators Syndicate.

He ran for the government for the first time in 2021, as a Republican candidate in the recall election of California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The recall was narrowly defeated, with Elder finishing top among replacement candidates.



A brief biography

On April 27, 1972, Larry Elder was born on April 27, 1972, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Of three brothers, he is the middle one. His father, Randolph, was a US Marine Corps sergeant who, in the early 1960s, established a café in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union district.

Elder’s mother, Viola used to work as a secretary for the American Department of War. When Elder was in high school, he attended Crenshaw High School and attended Fairfax High School for advanced courses.

He attended Brown University and received a BA in political science after graduating from high school in 1970. Elder then attended the University of Michigan Law School, where he graduated with a JD in 1977.

Larry is best known as the presenter of The Larry Elder Show. He is also an author, an attorney, a documentary filmmaker, and the host of a globally popular program in addition to hosting a conservative radio talk show in the United States. Some of his well-known films are Michael & Me and Uncle Tom. Regarding his political views, they are frequently said to be conservative and as being libertarian in philosophy.

He also has a decent amount of writing fame. Comparing his works to one another, those that criticize America, racial inequality, and topics that should be questioned stand out quite a bit. He is well-known all over the world and goes by the moniker “Sage of South Central.”

Larry Elder’s Net Worth

Net Worth: $20 Million Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: Apr 27, 1952 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.80 m) Profession: Lawyer Nationality: United States of America

According to CAknowledge, Larry Elder has a net worth of $20 million. He earns most of his money from “The Larry Elder Show” which is a nationally syndicated program that Larry Elder hosts. So far, Larry has earned over $8 million from his radio show. In addition to having a syndicated column through Creators Syndicate, he has written non-fiction books.

As of right now, in 2022, several sources have reported that Larry earns a total of two million dollars per year, which is a pretty good annual earning.

Personal Life

From 2013 until 2015, Elder was engaged to his longtime radio producer Alexandra Datig. Datig accused Elder of abuse after the engagement was canceled. She said that he had requested that she have the tattoo “Larry’s Girl” on her body and that he had threatened her with a pistol. Elder had already disclosed that he had been accused of sexual assault twice before this occurrence.

Real Estate and Financial Problems



Larry put his two-acre Hollywood Hills property up for sale in September 2018 for $5.2 million. He paid $1.65 million for the house in April 2000. He put the house up for rent at a monthly rate of $25,000 after it sat on the market for more than a year before removing the listing completely.

According to financial and legal records, Larry obtained a $2.3 million mortgage on this house in May 2007. He used a $2.9 million mortgage to pay $3.6 million on a separate Hollywood Hills property a month later.

According to Los Angeles County records, this mortgage had a ridiculously high-interest rate of 7%. His debts were $3 million at this point, according to county documents from 2009, and the second property had entered default.

In May 2010, his creditors finally accepted a $600,000 loss when they sold this house at auction for $2.4 million. In the meantime, Elder apparently ran into financial difficulties and let the $2.3 million mortgage on the first house go into default. Thankfully, he was able to find a loan modification arrangement in 2014 to fix the problems.