Know Zooey Deschanel’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Zooey Deschanel’s Salary: $125 Thousand Per Episode

How much money does Zooey Deschanel make?

Zooey Deschanel has a net worth of $25 million. She is an American actress, model, singer, songwriter, and musician. She is most recognized for her appearances in comedies such as “Failure to Launch” (2006) and “500 Days of Summer” (2009), as well as her main role in Fox’s sitcom “New Girl.”

Zooey’s Beginnings

Claire Deschanel was born in the Los Angeles, California, area on January 17, 1980. Mary Jo Deschanel (née Weir) was an actress, and her father, Caleb Deschanel, is a well-known cinematographer and filmmaker. Emily Deschanel, her older sister and star of the Fox series “Bones,” is her older sister. When she was growing up, the Deschanel family lived in Los Angeles, but they traveled frequently because of her father’s job, which required him to shoot films on location.

She went to Crossroads, a private prep school in Santa Monica, where she was classmates with future actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Hudson. She completed her schooling at Northwestern University in Chicago but left out after only nine months to focus solely on acting.

Deschanel began her acting career with Lawrence Kasdan’s comedy “Mumford,” which she starred in in 1999. Then, in 2000, she co-starred in “Almost Famous,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Film – Musical or Comedy. She had a lot going on in 2002. “Big Trouble,” “The New Guy,” “The Good Girl,” and “Abandon” were four feature films in which she appeared.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, she received her first main role in the independent drama “All the Real Girls” (2003), which was an arthouse hit. She also acted alongside Will Ferrell in the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf.” On a budget of under US$33 million, it was a big hit, grossing US$220.4 million worldwide.

Throughout the rest of the 2000s, Deschanel appeared in films such as “Eulogy” (2004), “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005), a film adaptation of Douglas Adams’s novel of the same name; “Winter Passing” (2005); “Failure to Launch” (2006), as Sarah Jessica Parker’s character’s roommate and best friend; “Bridge to Terabithia” (2007); “The Happening” (2008), directed by M. Many of her films, like “Yes Man” and “500 Days of Summer,” were box office successes; “Yes Man” grossed US$224.1 million worldwide, and “500 Days of Summer” made over US$60 million on a small $7.5 million budget.

She also appeared on episodes such as “Frasier,” “Cracking Up,” and “American Dad!” “Weeds,” “Tin Man,” and “Bones,” among others, during this time. She then went on to star in the Fox sitcom “New Girl” from 2011 to 2018.

She played Jessica “Jess” Day, a bubbly, funny teacher, for the show’s entire seven-season run. She later rose through the ranks of the show’s production team to become a producer. Deschanel has been nominated for three Golden Globes and an Emmy Award for her work on “New Girl.”

Deschanel was cast as the sister of Paul Rudd’s character in the comedy “Our Idiot Brother” in 2011. In the same year, she starred in the stoner comedy “Your Highness,” opposite Danny McBride and James Franco. “Your Highness” was a box office flop with mixed reviews. “Rock the Kasbah,” her 2015 picture, didn’t fare any better. Despite a $15 million budget, it only grossed $3 million in North America.

Deschanel has also performed as a voice actress, in addition to her on-screen appearances. She voiced a penguin in the animated film “Surf’s Up” (2007), and she appeared in three episodes of “The Simpsons” as Mary, Cletus’s daughter. She starred as Bridget in the animated family picture “Trolls,” which grossed $344 million worldwide in 2016.

What was Zooey Deschanel’s compensation per episode of New Girl? $125,000. Zooey earned more than $9 million in 2012 from her performances in television, movies, and commercials.

Deschanel collaborated with actress Samantha Shelton to form the jazz cabaret act “If All the Stars Were Pretty Babies,” which they performed throughout Los Angeles in 2001. She formed She & Him with M. Ward to collaborate on music in 2007. Merge Records published their first album as a duo in March 2008, titled “Volume One.”

The album received overwhelmingly excellent reviews, with Paste Magazine naming it their No. 1 album of 2008. “A Very She & Him Christmas” was released in September 2011, followed by “Volume 3” in May 2013, “Classics” in December 2014, and “Christmas Party” in 2016. Deschanel also sang on M. Ward’s solo album “A Wasteland Companion” (2012), Tired Pony’s album “The Place We Ran From” (2010), and the Buddy Holly tribute album “Listen to Me: Buddy Holly” (2011).

Deschanel’s personal life

From 2009 until 2012, she was married to Ben Gibbard, the singer of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service. According to court documents, her net worth was $3.5 million at the time of their divorce in 2012. She had $1.6 million in cash, $1.7 million in stocks, and $700,000 in real estate at the time. Her monthly outgoings were $22,500 at the time.

Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik, a film producer, from 2015 to June 2020; they announced their divorce in September 2019. They have two kids together. Deschanel began seeing Jonathan Scott of the “Property Brothers” after her divorce from Pechenik was announced.