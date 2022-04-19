Know Rapper’s Kodak Black Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life, and More!

Kodak Black Net Worth:

$600 Thousand

Kodak Black has a net worth of $600,000 dollars. In June 1997, Kodak Black was born in the Florida town of Pompano Beach. When he was 12, he joined a rap group. In 2017, Kodak Black released Painting Pictures, his first studio album. In 2013, he released the mixtapes Project Baby, Heart of the Projects, and Institution, and in 2015, he released the mixtape Institution.

In 2016, he released the mixtape Lil B.I.G. Pac, which charted at #49 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. “Tunnel Vision,” his most well-known hit, charted at #2 on the US Rap chart, #4 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. French Montana, Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and other musicians have collaborated with Kodak Black.

He has had a number of legal troubles and has been detained on various occasions, most recently in February 2017. The controversial “Cash Me Ousside” lady, AKA Danielle Bregoli, starred in a music video released by Kodak in March 2017. There’s also talk that the two slept together, which would be illegal given Danielle’s age.

Infancy

On the 11th of June, 1997, Bill K. Kapri’s “Kodak Black” was born in Pompano Beach, Florida. Kodak was reared by a single mother after his father left the home soon after he was born.

Kodak and his mother moved to Golden Acres, a nearby housing society with a large number of Haitian immigrants.

At a young age, Kodak began peddling drugs and doing other minor offenses. He had a bad attendance record and was disinterested in school. He got into a lot of fights in school, which resulted in him being expelled multiple times.

Career

When Kodak Black was 12 years old, he joined a local rap group called ‘Brutal Youngnz.’ Later, he joined ‘The Kolyons,’ a new band.

In 2013, Kodak released his first mixtape, ‘Project Baby,’ which was well-received in local nightclubs and helped him gain notoriety. He released two more mixtapes, ‘Heart of the Projects’ and ‘Institution,’ in the two years that followed.

One of Kodak’s major career-defining moments came in 2015, when legendary rapper Drake danced to one of his tracks, ‘Skrt.’ The amount of ‘google’ searches for his song increased dramatically, and he became well-known across the country.

When he released his fourth mixtape, ‘Lil B.I.G. Pac,’ Kodak’s rapidly growing notoriety was evident. Atlantic Records released the mixtape, which became his first album to chart on Billboard.

In 2017, Kodak released a single called “Tunnel Vision,” which topped various American music charts. On the ‘Billboard Hot 100,’ the song debuted at 27th and peaked at number six.

In August, he released the follow-up to his mixtape ‘Project Baby,’ titled ‘Project Baby II.’ ‘Codeine Dreaming,’ one of the album’s songs, went on to rank at number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kodak released a new mixtape, ‘Heartbreak Kodak,’ on Valentine’s Day 2018, which was a huge hit.

