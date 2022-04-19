Know Lil Skies Net Worth, Salary, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Lil Skies Net Worth:

$3 Million

Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Aug 4, 1998 (23 years old) Place of Birth: Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Rapper

Lil Skies has a $3 million net worth. In the month of August 1998, Lil Skies was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Lil Skies was introduced to music by his father, a musician known as Dark Skies. When he was four years old, he recorded his first song.

After supporting Fetty Wap in 2016, Lil Skies released his debut mixtape Alone in 2017. The Billboard Hot 100 charted his debut single “Red Roses” at #69. Lil Skies and Landon Cube released the single “Nowadays,” which charted at #55 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, he released his first studio album, Life of a Dark Rose, which charted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 200. He is contracted to All We Got and his styles include hip hop and trap. Lil Skies attended Shippenburg University but dropped out to concentrate on his music.

Introduction

Lil Skies is believed to have a net worth of $3 million as of 2022.

Lil Skies hails from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and is a rapper, singer, and composer.

‘I,’ ‘Nowadays,’ and ‘Red Roses’ are his three most popular songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Life of a Dark Rose, his major-label debut mixtape, debuted at number ten on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018.

Related – Know Hank Marvin’s Net Worth, Career, Salary, Personal Life, and More!

Infancy

Kimetrius Foose is a Pennsylvania native who was born on August 4th, 1998. In a middle-class family, he is the son of mixed-race American parents.

Michael was a huge fan of rap music when he was little. His father, on the other hand, exposed Skyes to various genres. Michael would frequently accompany him to the studio. Skies began freestyling on his own, thanks to his father’s influence.

Career

He had already begun freestyling on rap tracks at college events by the time he enrolled in university. He excelled in school as well. As a result, he gained a lot of popularity in college and even had the chance to open a Fetty Wap show.

Related – Know Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth, Career, and More!

He was already modest fame on ‘YouTube’ and ‘SoundCloud’ at the time, though. In August 2015, he released a music video for the song “Lonely,” and the song’s overwhelming success inspired him to create more songs.

In 2016, he released his second music video, ‘Da Sauce,’ which became a huge smash with over a million “views.” With each upload, his SoundCloud account grew in popularity.

In July of 2017, the album’s first single, “Red Roses,” was released. The song was an instant hit, charting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Landon Cube, a rapper, was involved in the song’s creation. The song climbed to number 69 in a matter of weeks.

Skies released another track, ‘Nowadays,’ in 2017, which did marginally better on the American rap charts. The song debuted at number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number 55 at its peak.

Related – Know Sean Dyche’s Net Worth, Career, Salary, Personal Life, and More!

‘Atlantic Records’ had already struck a business arrangement with him the following year before his mixtape ‘Life of a Dark Rose’ was released. As a result, a large release was promised, and Skies was on his way to becoming a well-known rapper.

Lil Skies has a net worth of $3 million as of the year 2022.