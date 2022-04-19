Know Dj Envy’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Net Worth: $7 Million Salary: $3 Million Date of Birth: Sep 3, 1977 (44 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Record producer, Disc jockey, Radio personality, VJ, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

DJ Envy’s Net Worth and Salary: DJ Envy is a $7 million dollar American DJ. As one of the hosts of the radio show The Breakfast Club, he earns $3 million each year. He is likely most known for co-hosting “The Breakfast Club” with Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God for many years.

Envy, on the other hand, has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists over the course of his musical career, including Jay-Z and 50 Cent. Today, he remains active in the music industry while concentrating on his radio presenting obligations. He and the other “The Breakfast Club” anchors were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

RaaShaun Casey was born in Queens Village, Queens, on September 3rd, 1977. He went to Hampton University after high school. Casey earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1999.

Casey began his career as “DJ Shrimp.” He then met DJ Clue? who spotted his potential and introduced him to other hip-hop connections. After the more established DJ recruited Casey as a gardener, Envy received even more respect from DJ Clue. While performing his gardening responsibilities, DJ Clue? was astounded by Casey’s outstanding beatboxing skills.

DJ Envy was collaborating with huge stars like Jay-Z and 50 Cent by the early 2000s. He also signed with Desert Storm and released “The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vo. 1,” his commercial debut album. Envy began to dabble in radio not long after. He began mixing on Hot 97’s “Taking it to the Streets” show. When host Angie Martinez became pregnant, Casey stepped over as host and showed his ability as a radio personality. He went on to host his own radio shows after that.

DJ Envy co-hosted “The Breakfast Club” with Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God in 2010. The show has gained a lot of traction in the city, and Casey has gotten a lot of attention as a result of it. He immediately landed film and television jobs, as well as a stint as an MTV VJ. DJ Envy also continues to be active in the music industry.

Casey married Gia Casey, a Chinese-Jamaican woman who has become extremely prominent on social media, in 2001. They’ve been together since high school and have five children together. Despite going through multiple “tough patches” and cheating allegations throughout the years, Gia and DJ Envy have stayed together. New Jersey is where the family resides.

Casey’s estate in Kinnelon, New Jersey, was advertised for $2 million in 2017. He had previously offered the house for 27 percent more in 2014, but he was obliged to lower the price when few purchasers showed interest. In 2006, DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey paid $2.2 million for the house. The latest price decrease appears to indicate that the pair is happy to lose money on the venture.

The property, which sits on seven acres in a gated enclave, once held a carnival and a petting zoo for a birthday party for one of Casey’s children. Six bedrooms, a pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, and a six-car garage are among the amenities of the home.

Casey was rumored to have purchased another home in New Jersey from none other than Mary J. Blige in 2020. At the time of the sale, the singer was battling to keep her home out of foreclosure and was willing to sell it for a low price. DJ Envy eventually paid $5.5 million for the mansion. The home, which Blige bought for $12.3 million in 2008, boasts eight bedrooms, a movie theatre, a wine tasting area, an indoor basketball court, and a fitness facility. The house is also surrounded by four acres of property.