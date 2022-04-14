Know Actor Jodie Sweetin’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Jodie Sweetin Net Worth:

$2 Million

Sweetin, Jodie Jodie Sweetin has a net worth of $2 million and works as an actress in the United States. Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and its spin-off, Fuller House. Jodie has also landed roles in a number of other television shows and independent films in addition to these. She’s also the host of her own podcast and has starred in numerous ads.

Jodie Lee-Ann Sweetin was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 19, 1982. Both of her parents were in prison at the time of her birth, so her uncle, Sam Sweetin, and his wife adopted her right away. Jodie began taking dance lessons at the age of three, beginning with ballet and tap dancing. She met actor Matthew Morrison during her high school years and collaborated with him on several musical performances. Sweetin attended Chapman University after graduating from high school.

Jodie’s acting career began when she was just five years old, and she was already booking commercials. She was cast in the sitcom Valerie as Pamela in 1987. The Hogan Family was the new name for the show. In the same year, she was cast in Full House as Stephanie Tanner. The show was never well-received by reviewers, but it did manage to attract a large audience and get great Nielson ratings. Jodie remained on the show until 1995 when it was canceled. It was a pivotal part for the young actress, and she was anticipated to achieve great things in the future.

Following the end of Full House, Sweetin, like many other child stars of the time, succumbed to drug and alcohol addiction at the age of 14. She experimented with a wide range of chemicals, including ecstasy, meth, and crack cocaine, throughout the following 15 years of her addiction.

She had a long break from the entertainment industry due to her drug problems, but she returned in 2006 to host Pants-Off Dance-Off, a Fuse network dance competition show. Small Bits of Happiness stars her in a pilot. The show earned a Best Comedy prize at the Independent Television Festival in Los Angeles, despite never being greenlit. Jodie switched her attention to independent films like Port City and Redefining Love after her triumph. She first appeared on the web series Can’t Get Arrested in 2011, before going on to star in the television film Singled Out the following year.

Related – Know Karan Bilimoria’s Net Worth, Life, Career, and More!

Jodie Sweetin was in a good position to repeat her previous part in the Full House reboot, Fuller House, after re-establishing herself in the acting world. The Netflix series was completed in 2020 after five seasons. Jodie even made time to appear on Hollywood Darlings and launch her own podcast, Never Thought I’d Say This, during this time. Sweetin competed in the 22nd season of Dancing with the Stars while on the show Fuller House, finishing sixth.

Books: Following the conclusion of Fuller House, Sweetin released a memoir called UnSweetined in 2009, which chronicles her spiral into drug addiction.

Related – Know Gabby Logan’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More in 2022!

Jodie’s first spouse, an LAPD officer called Shaun Holguin, married when she was 20 years old. In 2006, they separated. Her second husband, Cody Herpin, married in 2007. Before separating in 2008, they had a child together. Morty Coyle was the man she started seeing in 2009. In 2010, they married and had a child together. The couple got divorced in 2013. She married Justin Hodak in 2016, however, the relationship ended in 2017.