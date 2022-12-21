How Dean Cain’s Role as Superman Helped Him Earn in Millions? Net Worth & Salary Revealed!

Dean George Cain, formerly known as Tanaka, is an American actor, producer, television host, and former professional football player. He is famously known for portraying Clark Kent in the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Aside from that, he hosted Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and starred in the sports drama series Hit the Floor.

A short biography

Dean Cain was born on July 31, 1966, in Mount Clemens, Michigan. His mother was an actress Sharon Thomas, and his biological father, Roger, was a US serviceman whom he never met.

When he was born, his mother left the city and moved to Los Angeles with Dean and his elder brother. There, in 1969, his mother wed filmmaker Christopher Cain, who later adopted Dean and his brother.

His parents eventually relocated to Malibu and had a daughter named Krisinda. Cain attended Santa Monica High School as a teenager and was a standout athlete there. After graduation, he went to Princeton University, where he set a school record in 1987 by recording 12 interceptions.

In terms of his educational status, Cain graduated in 1988 with a BA in history. Later, he joined the NFL’s Buffalo Bills as a free agent. However, a knee injury cut short his playing career. As a result, he began writing for the screen before transitioning into acting, appearing in various advertisements and on shows like “A Different World” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Professional Life

A career in Television

On the ABC series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” Cain made his debut in 1993 as both Clark Kent and his superhero persona, Superman. The show, which also starred Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane, ran for four seasons from 1993 to 1997, averaging 15 million viewers per episode at its height of popularity.

Following this triumph, Cain appeared in a variety of television films, such as “Rag and Bone,” “Futuresport,” and “Dogboys.” He started anchoring “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!” in 1999, which was based on the well-known newspaper feature.

The Runaway, Gentle Ben, The Glow, and Dragon Fighter were among the several television movies that followed in the early 2000s. The police drama “The Division” featured Cain in eight episodes between 2003 and 2004. Later, he appeared in 11 episodes of the drama series “Clubhouse.”

His previous credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: Miami,” “Smallville,” “Las Vegas,” and “Burn Notice.” In 2012, Cain started hosting the show “Bloopers,” and in 2013, he started playing a major part in the VH1 sports drama “Hit the Floor,” which was formerly known as “Bounce.”

Additionally, Cain has competed in a few reality game series, such as “Stars Earn Stripes” and “The Choice.” He has been the host of the magic performance series “Masters of Illusion” since 2014. He starred in seven episodes of the TV show “Supergirl” from 2015 to 2017 as Jeremiah Danvers, and in six episodes of the Netflix series “Lady Dynamite” in 2016.

A Christmas Wedding, The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Case for Christmas, and Good Morning Christmas are just a few of the numerous Christmas-themed television movies Dean is renowned for.

A career in Film

The 1976 movie “Elmer” was Cain’s feature film debut. Later, in 1984, he appeared in his father’s movie “The Stone Boy,” which also starred Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, and Linda Hamilton, in a pivotal supporting part. More than ten years later, in the crime comedy “Best Men,” starring Luke Wilson, Andy Dick, and Drew Barrymore, Cain landed his next significant part.

The next movie was “The Broken Hearts Club,” in which Cain portrayed a member of a group of gay pals in West Hollywood. Other notable 2000s projects include “Flight of Fancy,” the ensemble comedy “Rat Race,” “Dark Descent,” the Denzel Washington mystery thriller “Out of Time,” the disaster movie “Post Impact,” “Lost,” the children’s movie “Bailey’s Billion$,” the Western “September Dawn,” which was directed by Cain’s father, the horror movie “Urban Decay,” the family drama “Ace of Hearts,” and the dramedy “Five Dollars.

In 2010, Cain had a big year. He starred in nine movies, including “Abandoned,” “Hole in One,” “Kill Katie Malone,” “Subject: I Love You,” and “Bed & Breakfast.”

The next year, he earned several credits for movies including “Home Run Showdown,” a family-friendly sports movie, and “5 Days of War,” an action movie. Heaven’s Door, Man Camp, At the Top of the Pyramid, The Appearing, Vendetta, The Incantation, and Madness in the Method are just a few of the films that Cain has also acted in.

A brief political engagement

According to Cain, he first registered as a Republican but then changed his status to independent because he felt the Republican Party did not appropriately represent his values. In the 2000 election, he cast two ballots for Republican candidate Bill Clinton and one for Democratic contender Al Gore, which he subsequently claimed he regretted doing.

Dean Cain’s net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Dean Cain has a pretty good net worth of $8 million. He earns most of his wealth from his versatile acting on various platforms. He actually came to the spotlight after portraying Clark Kent and his alter-ego Superman on the television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

As of now, in 2022, Dean reportedly earns $1.01 million per year, and his monthly salary is expected to be around $85k.

Personal Life

Dean Cain is a single parent and has never been married. While they were both Princeton University students in the 1980s, Cain dated Brooke Shields for two years. In 1992, he was romantically involved with model and well-known beach volleyball player Gabrielle Reece.

In 1997, Cain and singer Mindy McCready became engaged; they split up the following year. Christopher Dean Cain was born on June 11, 2000, and was given the name Dean in honor of his father.

His former girlfriend was Samantha Torres, a Spanish model, and former Playboy Playmate. He was prompted to name his child after Christopher Cain, his adoptive father. On June 19, 2018, Cain was sworn in as a reserve police officer for the St. Anthony Police Department in St. Anthony, Idaho.

Real Estate Holdings of Dean Cain

In 1997, at the height of his fame, Dean spent $725,000 to buy a 35-acre parcel of land in Basalt, Colorado, which is only 30 minutes from Aspen. Then he constructed a few structures on the land, one of which was a lavish cottage of 4,400 square feet.

Dean attempted to sell this home for $9.5 million back in 2011. In 2015, he took the listing down and relisted it for $5.5 million. In the end, he received $3.6 million in December 2015. The Malibu home with ocean views that Dean purchased cost him $2.6 million. The value of this home is now estimated to be between $5 and $6 million.