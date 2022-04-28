Know Ashton Meem’s Net Worth, Career, Salary, Personal Life, and More!

Ashton Meem Net Worth:

$4 Million

Ashton Meem has a net worth of $4 million dollars and is an American businesswoman. She is well known as Russell Wilson’s ex-wife.

In Richmond, Virginia, Ashton Meem was born. When they were both in high school, Ashton and Russell Wilson met. In Richmond, she went to St. Catherine’s School. When they were both teenagers, she and Russell met at a party. They started dating after a few more meetings, and they stayed together when they both went to college. He began his education at North Carolina State University, while she began hers at the University of Georgia. She enrolled at NC State at some point. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin after three years at NC State.

She landed a career as Advertising Operations Assistant at American Family Insurance after working as a media marketing intern, an art buyer, and a consultant in her first few years following graduation.

Russell Wilson proposed to her after an elaborate surprise involving the entire Umstead Hotel and Spa staff in North Carolina. In 2012, they got married.

Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem announced their divorce in April 2014. They’d been living apart for months before making it public on April 22, 2014.

