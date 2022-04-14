Know Alex Rodriguez’s Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More!

Alex Rodriguez Net Worth: $350 Million

Alex Rodriguez’s Salary – $33 Million

Alex Rodriguez has a $350 million net worth as a former professional baseball player and television analyst in the United States. Alex Rodriguez was a member of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before joining the New York Yankees. From 2004 until his retirement in 2017, he was a member of the New York Yankees.

Earnings from a Job

Alex Rodriguez made just under $475 million in salary, incentives, and endorsements during the course of his professional career. In retirement, Alex has continued to earn tens of millions of dollars each year. His total career earnings are a little over $650 million as of this writing.

Childhood

Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez was born in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights on July 27, 1975. Victor and Lourdes, Victor’s parents, were Dominican immigrants. Joe and Suzy, from his mother’s first marriage, are his half-siblings. The family relocated to the Dominican Republic when Alex was four years old, and later to Miami, Florida. Alex’s father gave him a toy bat and a rubber ball when he was a child.

Every chance he got, A-Rod would work on his swing. Alex played baseball every day with his pals in Miami until he joined a youth league team. Alex’s life got consumed by baseball. He became a member of the Boys and Girls Club, where he led his team to a National Championship. Keith Hernandez, Dale Murphy, and Cal Ripken Jr. were among his childhood heroes. The New York Mets were his favorite baseball team.

Rodriguez spent his freshman year at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. He transferred to Westminster Christian School, where he was a standout shortstop in baseball and a quarterback in football. He hit.419 with 90 stolen bases in 100 high school baseball games.

During his junior year, Westminster won the high school national championship, and he was voted Junior Player of the Year by USA Baseball and National Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year by Gatorade. He was named first-team All-American as a senior. Alex drew the attention of Major League scouts even before he graduated. He was the first high school player to try out for the US national baseball team in 1993.

Career

In February 1994, Rodriguez reported springing training. On July 8, 1994, he made his starting debut as a shortstop. Alex became baseball’s third 18-year-old shortstop since 1900. Alex Rodriguez was a notable player for the Mariners until leaving in 2000 to join the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez was a member of the Rangers from 2001 to 2003. Despite the Rangers finishing last in the AL Western division, he set numerous personal records at this time. While still playing for a last-place team, A-Rod was named league MVP.

Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees before the 2004 season and converted to a third baseman because Derek Jeter was already the team’s full-time shortstop. Rodriguez was named AL MVP in 2005 and 2007 while playing for the Yankees. In 2007, he became the youngest player in history to hit 500 home runs.

He was a part of the New York Yankees’ World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009, the first year of the new Yankee Stadium and Rodriguez’s only world championship. Rodriguez’s career was cut short by hip and knee injuries, which forced him to become a designated hitter. On August 12, 2016, he played his final game in professional baseball. Rodriguez announced his retirement from baseball in 2017.

Private Life

Rodriguez tied the knot with Cynthia Scurtis in 2002. They met at a Miami gym. Natasha Alexander, the couple’s first child, was born on November 18, 2004. Ella Alexander, the couple’s second child, was born on April 21, 2008. On July 7, 2008, Cynthia filed for divorce, citing emotional abandonment of her and their children, adulterous affairs, and other marital transgressions. Rodriguez responded to the filing by stating that his marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asking for the claims of his indiscretions to be removed from court records.

Highlights of Salary and Earnings

Alex made $441 million in baseball salaries alone during his career. He “only” made roughly $40 million from endorsements, compared to some of his contemporaries. In 2014, Derek Jeter retired with total earnings of $400 million (salary AND endorsements). Around $130 million of the $400 million came from Derek’s endorsements. A-Rod was once the king of sponsorship deals, but his most lucrative deals dried up after he admitted to using steroids.

He signed multiple contracts that were the most lucrative in sports history at the time. He was paid $33 million per year at his peak. His ten-year contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000 was the richest in sports history at the time, earning $252 million. That salary more than doubled Kevin Garnett’s $126 million NBA contract at the time.

Rodriguez extended his record for the most lucrative contract in sports when he signed a new 10-year, $275 million contract with the Yankees in 2007.

Property Investments

A-Hollywood Rod’s Hills bachelor pad, a 3,700 square foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, was sold for $4.4 million in 2019. In 2014, he purchased the home from Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer.

In Coral Gables, Florida, he owns a big custom-built estate.

A-Rod also invests in apartment developments in New York. His A-Rod Corp. has teamed up with brokerage specialist Adam Modlin and Stonehenge NYC real estate investor and operator Ofer Yardeni to buy a variety of apartments and condos in the city.

Alex and Jennifer Lopez purchased a Park Avenue condo for $15.3 million in 2018. They sold this property for $15.75 million in 2020.

They paid $6.6 million for Jeremy Piven’s Malibu home in 2019. With the help of Joanna Gaines, they proceeded to completely refurbish the interior. They sold the house for $6.8 million just under two years later.

A-Rod and J-Lo spent $1.4 million for a property in Encino, California, in July 2020.

Alex and Jennifer spent $32.5 million for a house on 1-acre on Star Island in Miami in August 2020.