American Actress Traci Braxton Net Worth 2022: Income, Personal Life, and Career Information!

Traci Renee Braxton was born on April 2, 1971, in Severn, Maryland. Her parents were both devout Christians. Her father was a minister, and her mother was a pastor who had previously worked as an opera singer. Traci Braxton was raised in a strict religious home, along with her four sisters and one elder brother. Traci’s first musical experiences were as a member of the choir at church.

Television as a Career

Traci returned to the public eye after a long absence with a recurring role on Braxton Family Values, a reality television show. The show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became the most popular on We TV. After her first TV debut, Traci Braxton moved on to pursue a career as an actress. She has appeared in films such as Sinners Wanted and All In.

Traci Braxton’s Net Worth

Despite her decades in the entertainment industry, Traci Braxton’s net worth was only $800,000 at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Traci Braxton’s career began in the early 1990s, when she and her four sisters, Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton, founded The Braxtons. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the trio was dropped from their record business after struggling to make huge records, with the exception of Toni, who went on to pursue her own solo career.

Traci was relatively unknown until she appeared on the Braxton family’s reality show “Braxton Family Values” in 2011. Despite the fact that the Braxton family was a part of a tremendously popular reality show, Tamar claimed that the entire family was underpaid in comparison to other reality show stars, most notably the Kardashians. Tamar Braxton revealed in a tweet while starring on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that the Braxtons made “75 percent less” than the Kardashians. The Kardashians and Jenners split $150 million over five seasons beginning in 2017, according to TMZ.

The Beginnings of a Musical Career

Traci’s five-sister band, The Braxtons, was rapidly formed. “Good Life,” their first single, was released in 1990, a year after they signed a record deal. The Braxtons were sacked from their record label after the track was a flop. The label emphasized their single because of their lack of financial success and problems selling to women of all ages. When Toni Braxton decided to pursue a solo career in 1991, record producers chose her because they thought she had the most potential. They were told that the label would not sign a group featuring the other Braxtons.

Despite this, optimism remained. Toni Braxton engaged the Braxtons as support vocalists for her U.S. tour following the success of her solo career. The Braxtons were later contracted to the same record label as Toni, although no singles or albums were ever issued by the group. In 1995, her musical career came to an abrupt halt. Despite rumors that she had left the music industry to work with troubled youth, her pregnancy prevented her from obtaining a new record deal, contrary to common opinion.

Return Back To Music

Because of Braxton Family Values’ increased media exposure, Tracey was able to relaunch her singing career. She joined a new record company at the end of the previous year and began work on her debut solo album. Crash & Burn is a video game that was released in 2014 and rapidly became a sensation. The lead song, ‘Last Call,’ peaked at No. 16 on the US R&B Adult Charts. The album reached number 11 on the R&B charts.

After adopting the Braxton Family Values, the Braxtons reconnected as a family. The group’s second album, Braxton Family Christmas, was published in 2015. Because Traci had to leave the band due to pregnancy prior to the release of their debut album in the 1990s, this was their first album together since then.

Tracy Braxton’s Automobiles

Traci Braxton paid $80,000 USD for a brand new Audi Q2. Traci Braxton owns a $110,000 USD BMW X3 in addition to her Volvo XC60. The following is a list of other vehicles that Traci Braxton owns.

Traci Braxton’s House

Traci Braxton lived in a 6,500-square-foot home in California, where she had an opulent life. Traci Braxton purchased this large home with the help of a bank loan of $15 million.