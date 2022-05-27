Yomi No Tsugai Release Date, All You Need To Know!

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, is widely regarded as one of the best in the business. The artist’s schedule has been chaotic in the past due to their work on numerous popular series. Now, it appears that they’ve got a new series to add to the mix. There is now a new piece of art promoting the release of Yomi no Tsugai for fans.

Monthly Shonen Gangan is the source of the artwork shown below. Two newcomers are featured in the back of the piece, which focuses on the story’s main characters. Naturally, if you’ve read the first chapter of Yomi no Tsugai, you’ll be familiar with these new additions. As of right now, there is no official way for Americans to watch the series, but Arakawa fans are hopeful that this will change in the near future.

This Film’s Release Date and A Brief Summary of Its Plot

Yomi no Tsugai is scheduled for release on December 10th, 2022. That’s when the next issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan comes out. The first of hopefully many crossovers between Fullmetal Alchemist and Monthly Shonen Gangan came when the latter series was published alongside Fullmetal Alchemist. The manga from Arakawa was teased earlier this month by Gangan.



For a show based on the manga Fullmetal Alchemist, the focus on supernatural themes and storylines appears to be the norm. Yuru, a young man from a remote mountain village with a younger twin sister named Asa, will serve as the primary protagonist of the manga.

One day, Asa is summoned to the village jail, which is right in the middle of the action. Unfortunately, Asa is confined to her room full-time due to her duty. As a result, Yuru begins an investigation that gradually reveals the mystery of what’s going on in the village jail.

What Can We Expect from This Situation?

Arakawa’s decision to focus her new story on a pair of siblings is a positive sign. Many people have remarked on how deeply moving it is to watch Ed and Al’s brotherly bond in Fullmetal Alchemist. You and Asa’s escapades in Yomi no Tsugai could provide more opportunities for fans to see Arakawa at his best.



Arakawa has also demonstrated a mastery of supernatural plot development and direction in the past. When it came to establishing the origins of characters and powers, Fullmetal Alchemist went all out. Hohenheim’s origins are explored in a long-term flashback in one of the show’s best-received episodes. One of Fullmetal Alchemist’s most well-known strengths is its well-developed side characters given the series’ short runtime. Yomi no Tsugai’s side characters are expected to be as well-developed as those in Fullmetal Alchemist, where Arakawa excelled.

Story

Yuru and his younger twin sister Asa, who live in a remote mountain village, are said to be the focus of the story. The beginning of the story takes place in a jail cell in the middle of the village, where Asa is being held. Then, Yuru discovers an unexplained mystery lurking beneath the surface of his home. Back in July of 2021,

as part of a series of projects to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Fullmetal Alchemist, Arakawa teased a new manga. In addition to the announcement, there was a picture of the rumored protagonist. Guru’s younger sister can be seen in jail in that sketch. A Fullmetal Alchemist mobile game will also be released by Square Enix, according to the company’s official announcement. Monthly Shonen Gangan’s January 2022 issue will feature Yomi No Tsugai beginning on December 10, 2021.