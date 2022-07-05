Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 Release Date Update + Manga Spoilers!

The second half of the second season of ‘That Time I Was Reincarnated As A Slime’ (Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken) concluded broadcasting in September of last year, and we have been considering the season 3 for quite some time. The anime series based on Fuse’s light novel series is one of the most popular isekai programs currently airing. Rimuru, a man who dies and is reincarnated as a slime in another universe, is the protagonist of this anime. Rimuru’s exploits have been very entertaining, so it’s not surprising that fans are already asking if there will be other adaptations in the future. Let’s explore all the early information available for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ season 3, including the cast, release date, narrative, and many other things. Here is all of our knowledge.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Renewed for Season 3?

New Episodes of ‘that Time I Was Reincarnated as A Slime’ Were Released on July 6, 2021, and The Series Concluded on September 21, 2022. Nonetheless, the Anime Has Not yet Reached Its Third Season. Instead, It Was the Second Segment of Season 2’s Split-Course. as Of This Writing, “that Time I Was Reborn As A Slime” Has Not Been Renewed for A Third Season.

That Time I Was Reincarnated As A Slime Is One of The Most Popular Animes. the Current Rating for The Second Season on My Anime List Is an Astonishing 8.41/10. the Anime Has a Large Number of Fans from All Around the World.

a Third Season Is Therefore in High Demand. Now that Season 2 Has been Completed, Eight Bit May Shortly Announce the Continuation of The Show. However, There Are Occasions in Which Anime Had Lengthy Gaps Between Seasons’ Announcements. Hopefully, This Will Not Be the Case with ‘that Time I Was Reborn As A Slime.’ There Is an Abundance of Available Source Material for Adaptation. Currently, 19 Volumes of The Light Book Series Have Been Published, and The Anime Has yet To Cover Even Half of It. if The Anime Is Renewed for A Third Season, This Entry Will Be Updated.

The Cast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Season 3?

Season 1 Director Yasuhito Kichi Was Replaced by Atsushi Nakayama for Season 2. the Cast of “that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime” Remained Intact for Both Seasons 1 and 2, but There Was a Change in The Series’ Director. as The Next Episodes Beginning in July Are Still a Part of Season 2, You Should Not Anticipate Any Significant Differences in The Voice Actors or Crew Between the First Cour and The Second Cour.



In Previous Seasons, Japanese Voice Actors Have Included Miho Okasaki as The Slime Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi as The Great Sage, Chikahiro Kobayashi as The Wolf-Like Ranga, Asuna Tomari as The Hobgoblin Gotta, Mao Ichimichi as The Ogress Shion, and Kanehira Yamamoto as The Leader of The Goblins, Sigurd. Brittney Karbowski Will Portray Rimuru, Mallorie Rodak Will Portray Great Sage, Tyson Rinehart Will Portray Ranga, Ryan Reynolds Will Portray Gotta, Michelle Rojas Will Portray Shion, and Kent Williams Will Portray Sigurd.

The Plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Season 3

The Anime Series “that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime” Is Based on A Series of Light Novels Aimed Towards Young Adults. Mitz Vah Is the Illustrator for This Series, Which Is Written by Fuse. This Series Is Currently up To Volume 17, However, the English-Language Volumes Are a Bit Behind. Additionally, There Is a Concluded Online Novel Series. in Order to Focus on Character Development and World-Building, the Anime Has Not yet Adapted More than Five Volumes of The Manga (via Monsters & Critics).

At the conclusion of Season 2, Part 1, Rimuri Has Become a Demon Lord, and His Subordinate Citizens Have Been Changed Into an Immortal Army, While Demon Lord Milim Nava Has Destroyed the Beast Kingdom Eurazania and Demon Lord Frey Killed Demon Lord Carrion.

Rimuri Discovers that Clayman May Have Been Responsible for The Attack, Renames the Demon Noir as Diablo, and Frees Veldora, Whose Body Is Transformed by The Storm Dragon.

Consequently, Season 2 Part 2 Will Likely Feature Events from Volume 6 Onward. They Will Endure Repercussions from The Invasion of Tempest, Veldora’s Liberation, the Alleged Death of Carrion, and Rimuri’s Decision to Become a Demon Lord without The Permission of The Other Demon Lords.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Season 3 Official Trailer?

The Official Trailer for Season 3 of That Time I Was Reborn As A Slime. if Our Release Date Forecasts Are Accurate, It Will Likely Not Be Available Until The Next Year or 2023. as New Information Becomes Available, It Will Is Incorporated Into This Article. Therefore, Feel Free to Check Back Periodically to See What’s Fresh.