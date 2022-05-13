One Punch Man 164 When Will It Release date ? Latest Updates 2022

Will Garou be able to catch up to Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 164, considering he has increased in size owing to his continued monster fiction?

For the past several chapters, Saitama has been mocking Garou, telling him how he has been helping others around him as a hero without even realizing it.

He even advised Garou to alter his work class to hero and abandon his plans to become the ultimate villain. Garou is more suited as a hero than as a villain.

Garou’s speed and power have undoubtedly increased as a result of his increased size and the addition of wings to his back, yet it is still insufficient to defeat Saitama.

How much stronger must Garou get before he can compete with Saitama? He will almost certainly never catch up to our protagonist.

Saitama is a powerful creature who has transcended everything and everyone. He is one of the most powerful beings in the universe. There is no one in the universe who can match his strength.

One Punch Man Season 3 is also expected to be revealed shortly; perhaps Mappa will produce it.

Release Date and Time for One Punch Chapter 164

Shueisha’s Tonori no Young Magazine publishes the One Punch Man manga by ONE and Yusuke Murata on a weekly basis every Saturday. The OPM manga, on the other hand, has an odd publication schedule, with the creator free to publish the chapter whenever he wants. New chapters are usually posted on the first Saturday of the month or the final Saturday of the month. Since the previous chapter, Chapter 163, was released on April 28th, 2022, One Punch Man Chapter 164 will be released on either Saturday, May 14th, 2022, or Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at 12:00 AM (JST). The title of the chapter is yet to be revealed.

However, keep in mind that the English translations will take some time to complete, as the entire translation process entails manga-invisible procedures like redrawing, typesetting, proofing, and, of course, translating the text.

As a result, you may need to wait at least 3-5 days for the chapter to become accessible in your selected language.

Time for release

Here is when Chapter 163 of One Punch Man will be accessible to read on the internet website for our international audience.

Saturday, 9 a.m., Pacific Time

Saturday, 11 a.m., Central Time

Saturday, 12 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday at 5 p.m., British time

Story of One Punch Man Chapter 164

Saitama, who began as a hero for fun, is at the center of the story. After three years of “special” training, he has grown so powerful that he can destroy opponents with a single punch. Saitama, together with Genos, his loyal cyborg pupil, is finally ready to begin his formal duty as a professional hero with the Hero Association.

Here’s a quick summary of what happened in the last chapter. Seeking is interviewed by the hero rescue squad concerning recent events. While the terrifying situation appears to have subsided, Sekingar warns the other heroes that monsters may arrive at any moment, so they must finish their rescue attempts as quickly as possible. Lightning Max inquires about Sage Centipede’s and Evil Ocean Water’s defeats, to which Taro responds his “uncle” (whom he refers to as Garou) defeated both. Mumen Rider inquires as to whether the “uncle” in question is dressed in a tank top, to which Taro says that he does not believe so. An earthquake strikes unexpectedly, and they fear that something terrible may happen again.

We have no idea what will happen next because manga writers are known for constantly being one step ahead of their fans and surprising plot lines and twists. So, until the original releases, nothing can be anticipated.

Where to Read One Punch Man Chapter 164?

Viz’s official translations of One Punch Man Chapter 164 may be found on their website. Official chapter 159 translations will take 2-4 weeks because the Viz translations are three chapters behind.

On that page, you may also buy previous volumes and read them both online and offline. So don’t put off starting this course if you don’t think it’s worth your time.

One Punch Man’s Complete information :

Yusuke Murata wrote and illustrated the manga series One Punch Man, which is published by ONE. The plot follows Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, but who grows unsatisfied with the lack of challenge in his fight against evil and sets out to find a worthy opponent to match his powers.

ONE published One Punch Man as a webcomic in 2009, and it has now grown into a successful comic book series. From June 2012 to December 2017, the manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, with the first issue appearing in June 2012. There are currently twenty-two tank volumes, which include the different chapters and were released in December 2017.