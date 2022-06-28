One Piece Chapter 1054 Release Date and Time: Raw Scan + Manga Spoilers!

Fans are desperate for any information on One Piece chapter 1053 following Eiichiro Oda’s declaration of his final tale last week. As of this writing, there is no official spoiler for the issue, but there are some indications and promises, as well as an idea of what the cover may look like.

It appears that fans’ belief that the Wano arc will end in One Piece chapter 1053 is incorrect. One Piece leaker and news reporter @ScotchInformer (Scotch) claims that the Wano arc will not finish in chapter 1053, as previously reported.

Take a look at the latest One Piece chapter 1053 teasers and promises inside.

The Release Date and Time of One Piece Chapter 1054?

The next chapter of One Piece, chapter 1054, will be released on July 25th, 2022, according to the information we currently have. It is now unable to reveal either the chapter’s title or the number of pages in the book. It’s unusual for the titles of a television show’s episodes to be leaked ahead of time like that for manga chapters. Later publishing dates will be given to all countries except Japan, where a pre-announced date for the next manga chapter will be followed through. One Piece Chapter 1054’s official release schedule, specifies when you can expect the chapter to be released in Japan. Visiting Japan is the best way to read the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1054: The Story

In One Piece Chapter 1054, no plot details have been revealed yet. In the following section of this article, you’ll find a summary of Chapter 1052. To prepare you for what is to come, this is being done. After learning of Joy Boy’s reappearance, the Council of Five Elders decides to keep Wano Country off-limits to outsiders.

After a week since the end of the war, peace has returned to the land and is beginning to settle in. The construction of a new tomb for Oden, as well as for Ashura and You, is being discussed.

At first glance, Luffy and Zoro don’t recognize Momonosuke as an adult, despite the fact that they’ve made a full recovery.

To prepare for Momonosuke’s great celebrations, the Straw Hats and the Kozukis take a break and enjoy each other’s company. In the meantime, Apoo informs Kid and Law that the reward for the upcoming publication has been cut by a significant amount. One of the Navy’s most powerful officers has arrived on Japanese soil: Admiral Ryokugyu.

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054 Follow Below the Break.

Fans of Manga Will Be Aware that Spoilers Often Circulate Online Prior to The Release of A New Chapter. Here, We Will Lead You to The Source of These Spoilers so That You Can Check Them Out For Yourself. Chapter 1053 Spoilers Are Currently Unavailable, but We Will Be Updating This Article as Soon as They Become Accessible Online.

One Piece Chapter 1054 Can Be Found Here.

For the Most Up-To-Date Version of One Piece in English, Viz Media’s Official Site Is the Only Place You Can Find It. for This Reason, Viz Media Offers One Piece on A Regular Basis, However, Chapters Are Released After the Japanese Versions. While the Chapters Are Updated Frequently, You’ll Also Get Access to A Wide Variety of Other Series Through a Viz Media Subscription.

One Piece Chapter 1054’s Raw Scans, Spoilers, and Leaks

One Piece Chapter 1051’s Raw Scans Have yet To Be Made Public at The Time of This Writing. a Typical Release Date Is Thursday or Friday. the Report Will Be Updated as Soon as The Original Scans Are Made Available. for A Popular Book Like One Piece, the Scanlation Process Should Take No More than A Few Hours.

Translations from Around the World Then Appear on The Internet After They’ve Been Leaked from Japan.

On Tuesday, June 14th at 11 P.M. Utc, the Raw Scans Will Be Released.

The Early Spoilers Have Been Released, so Have a Peek!

Now, Buggy Rules Supreme.

Unlike the Other S Hs, Just Luffy’s Bounty Is Shown.

The New Yonko Is Luffy and Buggy. It’s Not Kid and Law.

Bounties Are Shared by All Three of Luffy’s Companions: Kid, Law, And

Bounties for Buggy and The Straw Hats Are Kept a Secret (with the Exception of Luffy).

I Don’t Know How Long the Wano Country Arc Will Last! We’re Still in Act 3

Then a Four-Week Hiatus

For the Next Four Weeks, the One Piece Manga Has Been Put on Hold While Oda Gets Ready for The “final Saga.” the Show Will Take a Break on June 24th Before Returning on June 25th.

The Raw Scan Images Will Be Accessible in 8-20 Hours.

For the Sake of Completeness, Let’s Go Over What’s Happened so Far:

A Brief Recap of The Prior Chapter

Two Recent Major Events in Wano Country Are Discussed by The Five Elders After They Are Informed by The Final Cp0 Agent: Nika’s Rise to Prominence and Big Mom and Kaidou’s Subsequent Loss During the Raid on Onigashima. the Other Elders Are Debating What to Do in Light of An Elder’s Assertion that Such Content Cannot Be Censored.

Meanwhile, the Agent Has Rejoined the World Government fleet outside Wano. According to him, Zunesha has left the neighborhood. No matter how often another Elder says that a foreign invasion would be prevented, the spy is still tasked with catching Nico Robin.