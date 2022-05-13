One Piece Chapter 1049 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022 !

Luffy’s new ‘Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun’ attack on Kaido closed One Piece Chapter 1048 on an exciting note. Meanwhile, an emotional connection to Oden’s sacrifice was triggered by a flashback of Toki’s pledge and the beginning of Wano’s exploitation. Orochi was finally defeated by Samurai Denjiro of Oden’s nine swordsmen, completing his vengeance.

Momonosuke was also ordered by Luffy to remove Onigashima away from the Flower Capital and him. What happens next is revealed in One Piece Chapter 1049, and we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the show, including its release date, time, and spoilers.

Release Date for Chapter 1049

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Chapter 1049 of the One Piece manga, titled “The World We Should Aspire To,” will be released.

Chapter 1049 of One Piece Time and Date of Release

On Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at 8 a.m. PDT, One Piece Chapter 1049 will be released globally (Pacific Timing). However, depending on your location, the chapter will be released at a different time. So, for these time zones, here’s the exact release schedule to follow:

8 a.m. Pacific Time ( May 15th )

10 a.m. Central Time ( May 15th )

11 a.m. Eastern Time ( May 15th )

4 p.m. in the United Kingdom ( May 15th )

5 p.m. European Time ( May 15th )

8.30 p.m. in India ( May 15th )

This weekend, you can read the next chapter of One Piece on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The English version of the chapter is available on both platforms. What’s more, you may read the most recent three chapters for free on either of the services.

Is One Piece on break this month?

This week, Chapter 1049 of One Piece is not on break. The next chapter will be published on time.

Raw Scans and Leaks, Chapter 1049

The chapter 1049 spoilers have recently surfaced. “The World We Should Aspire To” is the title. Kaido’s childhood in the Vodka Kingdom will be revealed in this chapter.

He eventually runs across Whitebeard, who informs him that Rocks wishes to meet him. Kaido once told King that the only person capable of defeating him is Joy Boy. Water begins to drain from the fortress now, as the flame clouds fade away.

Momonosuke, however, creates fresh clouds. Luffy explains to Kaido that he wishes to build a world in which none of his pals would go hungry. He then punches Kaido, knocking him unconscious.

Recap of Chapter 1048

Luffy instructs Momonosuke to stay out of the way of Onigashima. Momonosuke is compelled to attempt. Kaido, in the guise of a Flame Dragon torch, is ready to meet Luffy’s punch head-on, scorching Luffy’s hand.

Luffy recalls Hyogoro’s advice and employs the Bajrang Gun (a reference to Lord Hanuman from Indian mythology). Kaido’s Flame Bagua battles with his onslaught. While others celebrate for Luffy, Usopp tries to save Kin’emon and other samurais from drowning within the castle.

The scene shifts to the past, with Kawamatsu and the inhabitants hurrying to safeguard Momonosuke in the floral capital.

Orochi informs Kaido about it, which leads to Kaido knocking down several samurais. The Kozuki lineage is thought to have ended with Oden’s wife’s death.

Wano’s hero has died, and Kaido and Orochi have confronted the daimyo, demanding that they pick who they want to follow. They go with Oden. Kaido easily beats them all. Orochi began to devastate the land.

He rounded up every young man and forced them to labor for the entire day. The plant contaminated the water, resulting in destroyed crops and a lack of safe drinking water.

Orochi gave the people smiling fruit from Ebisu town, making them grin all the time, even while they were in pain. Back in the present, Orochi is ready to assault Hiyori, but Denjiro comes just in time and slices Orochi’s head off.

Onigashima residents are launching skylights into the sky. Taking Orochi gone is one of the desires engraved on them. They have inscribed “rescue us from this hell” on another lamp, referring to Kaido and Orochi’s oppression.

While Orochi has left for good, Luffy prepares to fight Kaido once more.