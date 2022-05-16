My Dress up Darling Manga: Release Date Update + Manga Spoilers!

My Makeover Following the conclusion of the anime’s first season, Darling has seen a significant increase in manga sales! Since its debut in the pages of Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in 2018, Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series has been a modest success in its own right, but it’s a completely different story now, thanks to the premiere of its official anime adaptation earlier this year as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. In fact, now that the anime has ended, the manga appears to be doing much better than ever in other countries.

According to a new chart created by analyst @Josu me on Twitter, sales of My Dress-Up Darling’s manga have been exploding since the anime’s premiere. Many of the series’ fast milestones have been highlighted since the first season ended, but seeing how it compares to the manga’s run before the anime was released truly puts it into perspective just how significant an adaptation it was. It’s an anime that was so popular that a second season would almost certainly boost manga sales:

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 75: What Will Happen Next?

In the next chapter of Sono Bisque Doll, we’ll look at how a tiny misunderstanding may produce a huge uproar. Kitagawa noticed Gojo in the grocery looking for a couple of A-rated cassettes. He stated that he wished for those who would stay awake in the morning.

However, he had bought energy drinks in order to work on his assignment late at night.

As a result, Kitagawa will go to bed convinced that Gojo’s plans to stay in the night were incorrect. These two will come home in Chapter 75 of My Dress-Up Darling. Then Kitagawa will do everything she can to persuade Gojo to change his mind. And things will be unpleasant for the rest of the night if these two find out about the mistake.

Previous Chapter Recap!

Kitagawa began the 74th chapter of Sono Bisque Doll by telling Gojo about one of the characters from her favorite light novel. But she replied it would take a long time to explain the character.

As a result, she requested that he depart before it was too late. However, Gojo responded that his grandfather would not be home today. As a result, he could easily stay the night at Kitagawa’s. She was overjoyed to learn this, and she immediately began describing the light novel’s characters.

Chapter 75 of My Dress-Up Darling: Release Date

The month-long hiatus has finally come to an end. Fans will be treated to one of the best performances of the week. As a result, the publication date for My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 75 has been planned for May 22, 2022. All episodes of the manga will be available only on Kodansha’s official pages. As a result, stay tuned to The Anime Daily for additional information.

Rose-Taso was the cosplay persona she hoped to portray at the next convention. They were both hungry later that night. As a result, they headed to the store to get some instant noodles. However, Kitagawa spotted Gojo purchasing a number of pornographic film DVDs. Instead, he hoped to purchase energy drinks to help him stay awake in the morning.