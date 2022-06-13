Kouji Mori Kentaro Miura Manga: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

Fans may never know how Kentaro Miura’s Berserk will conclude, according to early discussions. A year after the mangaka’s death, Hakusensha, publisher of Young Animal, announced that the manga will continue.

The Young Animal Editorial Department apologizes for the lack of news and announces that Kentaro Miura’s friend, Kouji Mori, would be carrying the Berserk torch because he was in the know about how Miura saw the story ending and has a vast lot of material remaining in his possession from Miura. The Berserk crew vows to retain the quality and storyline they discussed with Kentaro Miura, and nothing more, while the series continues.

It will take six more chapters for Berserk to complete the current Fantasia Arc before moving on to a new one, with the credits changed to read: “Original, Kentaro Miura Manga, Studio Iga Supervision, Kouji Mori.” You may read the whole announcement from Hakusensha on their website.

How Soon Will the First Chapter Be Out?

In an upcoming issue of Young Animal, the first chapter will be published.

The Fantasia Arc/Elf Island arc will be completed in the next five chapters, and the series will move on to a new arc at that point. ‘



In a statement, Young Animal said, “We feel that Berserk has touched the hearts of many fans, and Mr. Miura would be glad to know that his thoughts have had a big influence on people’s lives and work.”

The Berserk team hopes that everyone will continue to feel the same way about the series in the future.

Read More: Konosuba Season 3 Manga Release Date Update + Manga Spoilers

The Manga Berserk Series: A Brief History

The manga series Berserk, written by Kentaro Miura, is one of the most lauded in manga history. Because of this, fans were shocked and saddened when Miura died earlier this year.

After Miura’s death, the Berserk campaign will continue, according to a recent announcement.



It will be overseen by Satoshi Fukuda, Miura’s lifelong assistant, who will see to it that the story is completed to his specifications.

This is great news for Berserk fans, as it implies the end of this venerable series is near. Miura’s work will continue to be read and enjoyed long after he is gone, which is a testament to his legacy.

Read More: Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2: Release Date, Raw Scan + Manga Spoilers!

A Young Animal and A Dark Horse by Kentaro Miura.

No one had to be a Berserk fan to be saddened by the sudden death of Kentaro Miura, the man behind one of the most popular and violent manga series of all time. Fans of the popular manga series Berserk can, however, take solace in the fact that it will return to the Young Animal manga magazine, but only thanks to Kouji Mori, the only person to whom Miura revealed the full plot of Berserk, from the beginning to end.

Mori, the creator of the television series Holyland, had to make a difficult decision. The employees of Studio Gaga, Miura’s studio that produced Berserk, and the understanding that his buddy Miura would want Guts’ narrative to be told in its full, persuaded Mori that he had to assume the duty. The following is what he had to say, and it was released by Young Animal in English: More than a decade ago, Miura called to ask for my assistance in sketching up an outline for a preliminary draft of his novel.

” Miura seemed more serious than usual when I went to see him at work. This is the time of year when the eclipse is at its most spectacular. Even though I had a feeling it would be difficult, I couldn’t believe it when I found myself cooped up inside for a whole week… A statement by Mori states that “in that precise moment, the tale for Berserk was completed, up until the very last chapter.”

Indeed, Berserk went exactly as we had discussed it at the time, with almost no alterations. Whenever there was a major event, I would call Miura up and catch up. In fact, we’ve been doing this since we were students, counseling each other as we worked on manga.”