hunter X Hunter Manga Release Date: ,Update + Manga Spoilers!

When is Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 coming out? For years, fans have wondered when it would return from its hiatus, or if the series was over.

After a steady stream of false rumors, it appears that we’re now closer than ever to learning the truth about Hunter x Hunter’s long-awaited return!

When is Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 coming out? For years, fans have wondered when it would return from its hiatus, or if the series was over.

After a steady stream of false rumors, it appears that we’re now closer than ever to learning the truth about Hunter x Hunter’s long-awaited return!

When is Chapter 391 of Hunter x Hunter coming out?

The release date for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 has yet to be confirmed.

However, over the last few months, rumors have been circulating that the chapter is in the works.

A Twitter account purporting to be that of mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi suddenly appeared, tweeting that more chapters were in the works.

While the account was initially met with skepticism, it appeared to be verified, and evidence now suggests that it is most likely genuine.



There’s still no word on when more Hunter x Hunter chapters will be released. If Togashi is back at his desk working on the series, the wait will most likely be short. The 391st chapter was previously expected to be released on 2022 June 14, according to rumors. Clash: Part 1 was released in 2018 as Chapter 390 of the manga. Togashi had a few hiatuses over the years, and this was not the first one. He takes long breaks because he has debilitating back pain, which he discusses in a few places.

Read More: Berserk Season 3 Release Date, Raw Scan + Manga Spoilers

Manga Hunter is back!

On Twitter, a user named “Yoshihiro Togashi” claimed to be the author of Hunter x Hunter. The first tweet from the aforementioned account hinted at the manga’s return, but no one knew if Togashi’s account was legitimate. The author of One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, then followed this new account and retweeted the post about the manga’s future.

After fans expressed their doubts, Murata tweeted that he would soon confirm whether or not Togashi’s account was genuine. To everyone’s delight, Murata then confirmed that Togashi created the new Twitter account and posted the update himself. So, yes, the information is correct, and it’s time to dance on your desk or wherever you want.

Read More: Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Manga Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far!

Why is there such a long break?

Yoshihiro Togashi is the reason for such a long break and the fact that no new chapters have been released in the last two years.

All of this is taking place because Togashi is suffering from health issues and is taking a break from his world-famous manga to recover from his back problems. Togashi has lumbago, which causes him pain in his lower back.

Togashi stated in a Shounen Jump tweet from two years ago that he has already completed the next ten chapters of the manga series and that he will continue working on it as soon as he improves. It indicates that he has completed manga up to chapter 400, and that manga will be resumed soon after the hiatus.

Read More: Bleach Manga Release Date: , Update + Manga Spoilers!

When Will Hunter x Hunter 391 Be Released?

Because the manga’s final chapter was titled “Clash: Part 1,” the manga’s next chapter could be titled “Clash: Part 2.” When it comes to the cast, we’ll see a lot of Hinrich, Lynch Fullbokko, and Zakuro Custard in the next chapter because they didn’t get what they wanted in the previous chapter.

They were unsuccessful in killing Monera, but they were successful in gathering vital information from the Hia-Ye without being discovered. These characters will be introduced in the next chapter, and Kurapika and Hisoka will be introduced in Chapter 391.