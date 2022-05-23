Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Manga Release Date ,Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far!

Fairy Tail was a lot of fun for anyone who has watched anime for a long time. The anime was a big success, with multiple fantastic arcs and antagonists that kept things exciting. From 2009 through 2019, Fairy Tail aired on Cartoon Network. The anime also won the Southeast Asian anime of the year award in 2010. The series has received widespread recognition for its engaging plot and outstanding features. Fairy Tail managed to develop its own fandom with 328 episodes and 9 OVAs, with fans crying for the series to return. Is there any word concerning the anime’s return now that it’s been two years after it ended? A new season, perhaps? Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been announced, and I’m sure everyone is excited about it! Fairy Tail is based on the manga of the same name by Hiro Mashima. It was published by Kodansha and released in 2006. The same editor later serialized it in his Weekly Shonen magazine. The Fairy Tail manga is divided into 63 volumes with lighted covers on each one. It is set in a universe where various wizards form guilds and accomplish missions for monetary gain. Lucy encounters Natsu Dragneel by coincidence as she prepares to join the Fairy Tail guild. Natsu is a powerful Fairy Tail magician with the ability to spitfire. He eventually joins the guild after a sequence of events. Meet a variety of magicians and go on numerous adventures with them.

Plot

Natsu Dragneel and his Fairy Tail wizard guild team embark on the 100 Years Quest, a task that has been unfinished for over a century, on the northern continent of Guiltina, one year after Zeref and Acnologia’s deaths. The gang discovers their objective is to seal the Five Dragon Gods, a group of Dragons whose strength threatens to destroy the Earth. Meanwhile, Fairy Tail takes on a new member named Touka, who is possessed by a witch who wants to use the Dragons’ abilities for her own gain.

The following arcs make up the sequel manga:

Chapter 1 – Chapter 24 of Water Dragon God

Chapter 25 – Chapter 63 of Wood Dragon God

Chapter 64 – Chapter 91 of Moon Dragon God

The Great Labyrinth arc (Unnamed) is currently at Chapter 92.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Following the conclusion of the Fairy Tail manga in 2017, a sequel, “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest,” was released. The manga is set a year after the events of the original series. The main characters embark on a new quest after defeating Zeref and Acnoligia. This time, they must finish The 100-Year Quest, a mission that no one has completed in the last century since the creation of the Fairy Tail guild. As a result, they return to fight on the northern continent of Guiltina.

Hiro Mashima wrote Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which was drawn by Atsuo Ueda. The manga tries to fill in any gaps left by the mother’s story’s cliffhangers. Kodansha Pocket magazine publishes new chapters every two weeks. There have been 90 chapters published so far, with 76 of them being collected into 9 volumes. The manga includes a number of new characters, each of whom is powerful and crucial to the plot. If you want to learn more about the plot, you can read the manga, which is now available in INKR comics.

When will Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest be released?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be released in the fall of 2022. Hiro Mashima, a manga artist, stated on September 11, 2021, that a Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest anime had been confirmed. The news was revealed at the “Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting.”

Three years after the manga sequel’s release, an anime is finally created, likely to delight fans. The release date for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has yet to be confirmed, but based on what has been seen so far, it is expected to be released in late fall at the very least. The anime is expected to premiere in late 2022.

Studio Expectations

Many specifics have yet to be revealed. There’s a good likelihood the sequel will be animated by A1 Pictures, who also produced the parent series and the OVAs.

We may see some changes in the crew as a result of the change in the illustrator. These specifics will be published soon as well, so stay tuned to our website for the most up-to-date information on the anime.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest about?

