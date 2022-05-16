Chainsaw Man Manga Part 2 Release Date: ,All You Need To Know!

Chainsaw Man Part 2 by Tatsuki Fujimoto is an original manga series with a release date set by the creator. Chainsaw Man will not be adapted into an anime until next year (at least according to current sources), yet even without one, the manga has progressively built its fandom from a cult following to the massive readership it has now. It was largely owing to the manga’s success, and fans were shocked to find that Fujimoto intended to halt the series’ publication in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine just as things were heating up.

The Chainsaw Man: Part 2 cast

The cast of Chainsaw Man: Part 2 has yet to be revealed by the creator. Here’s the expected cast for the sequel.

Ikue Otani in the voice of Pochita

Nobuhiko Okamoto in the voice of Denji

Yoko Hikasa in the voice of Makima

Sumire Uesaka in the voice of Powe

When Will Chainsaw Man Part 2 Release?

According to Tatsuki Fujimoto, the sequel to Chainsaw Man will be released in the summer of 2022. The second episode will be titled “School arc,” and it will revolve around Denji going to school, according to the author.

MAPPA also announced the Chainsaw Man anime on the same day, and after a long wait, we finally got the first trailer for the upcoming anime on June 27th, 2022. Since then, the entire community has been waiting for additional information from the producers concerning Part 2 and the anime adaptation. Chainsaw Man will be back in two versions next year, as we now know.

Fans will be overjoyed to learn that more Chainsaw Man stuff will be released in 2022. However, no further details on Part 2 of the anime have been released by the creators.

Chainsaw Man Part 2: What Can We Take Out From The Teaser?

The creators have created a teaser that piques our interest. Here is the teaser, without further ado. So the first thing we notice is a new character. So, if we go back to the end of the first portion, we can see Makima’s defeat. A new Control Devil was born at that time. Denji was given the responsibility of keeping an eye on this new control demon. The first section ended there. Looking at this teaser, it’s clear that Denji is completing his assignments and dealing with the new control demon. The second item that may draw your attention is the person who is distracting him.

Don’t take our word for it, but Chainsaw Man could finally feature a strong female character. That’s something to consider. Aside from that, the tale has continually implied that Denjo will be finding a way to balance his life. Especially now that he has a new reputation as the devil hunter and a new profession. Not only that, but he has to keep an eye on the new Control Devil as well. He must also attend school in addition to all of these responsibilities. That’s a lot of strain.

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man’s Story

Despite seeing a captivating trailer, we didn’t see anything about the sequel. It will, however, undoubtedly follow the events of his encounter with Maxima. Let’s see how Denji manages to reconcile his schoolwork and his role as the Chainsaw Man.

Anime Chainsaw Man

On the one hand, various Otakus have been affected by the 11 volumes of Chainsaw Man. Fans, on the other hand, are looking forward to the anime adaptation.

Regardless, MAPPA hasn’t revealed a specific premiere date for the anime. However, the anime is most likely to be released in the fall of 2022, between September and December.

Where Can I Stream Chainsaw Man?

Crunchyroll has bought the streaming rights to Chainsaw Man and will make it available on their platform. As soon as the anime is available, premium subscribers will be able to watch it on the sites specified.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 release date has also been set, so manga fans can read it when it becomes available on the official Shonen Jump website or app. It will only set you back $1.99 each month if you subscribe.

There are also rumors circulating about whether or not the Chainsaw Man anime will be censored. Nothing can be spoken about it until the anime is released, so stay tuned for the release date and hope that your favorite sequences aren’t cut.