Bleach Manga Release Date: ,Update + Manga Spoilers!

Tite Kubo is the author and illustrator of the manga Bleach. The story begins with Ichigo Kurosaki, a youngster who mistakenly steals the Soul Reaper Rukia Kuchiki’s powers and then takes over her tasks while she recovers. Since then, Ichigo has had to battle Hollows, terrible souls of previous humans who prey on the unwary.

From August 7, 2001, until August 22, 2016, the manga was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Shueisha collected the 686 individual chapters into 74 tank volumes between January 5, 2002, and November 4, 2016. The majority of chapter names are written in English with katakana above them to show how they should be read in Japanese, similar to how advanced kanji characters use furigana ruby symbols. The total number of Bleach chapters published and the number on the highest-numbered chapter are not the same. This is because some chapters are published with a negative or fractional chapter number in addition to the positive numbered chapters. These “negative” chapters are sided stories about incidents that occur before the series’ main plot.

From November 2007 to April 2012, North American licensee Viz Media published individual chapters in Shonen Jump. In January 2012, the series was relocated to the digital anthology Weekly Shonen Jump Alpha, which was published by Viz Media as Shueisha released new chapters in Japan. The first volume was published in English on April 19, 2004, and the 74th volume was published on October 2, 2018. On August 5, 2008, the business released a hardcover “collector’s edition” of the first volume with a dust jacket, followed by a box set containing the first 21 volumes, a poster, and a booklet on the series on September 2, 2008. On July 7, 2015, a second box set featuring volumes 22–48, the Bleach pilot, and a poster were released. On June 7, 2011, the series was re-issued under the moniker “3-in-1 Edition,” and as of March 5, 2019, all twenty-five volumes had been released.

Bleach Chapter 687: Release time and date revealed

On Tuesday, August 11th, 2022, at midnight JST, Bleach’s 20th Anniversary Special Chapter (687) will be released. Tite announced the release date on his official Twitter account, along with a cover image, which can be seen here.

This is based on the frequency with which Shonen produces new content. If this is right, it will be released at the following times around the world:

10 a.m. Pacific time.

12 p.m. Central time.

1 p.m. Eastern time.

6 p.m. in the United Kingdom.

7 p.m., Central Eastern Time.

10:30 p.m. in India.

Where can I find a one-shot manga?

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine will publish the next one-shot manga in a combined 36th/37th Issue featuring a color page.

The magazine is available on the websites of selected shops as well as in select stores. The content from Shonen has also been transferred to Viz’s website. As a result, the one-shot, along with the rest of the manga, should be available there.

Next Chapter Spoilers for Bleach

“Ichigo was invited to Soul Society for a special ceremony but!” says a tagline from the magazine, hinting at a story. This is the only information available at this moment, leaving fans to hypothesize about the locations of the chapters. Especially after the manga’s conclusion, which saw Orihime and Ichigo and Rukia and Renji’s respective relationships solidify.

There are no spoilers circulating at the time of writing. New information is expected to surface 2-3 days before the one-shots are released. As a result, please return to this page for updates.

