Black Adam Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far!

In Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes on the role of the enigmatic comic book character, joining the DC cinematic world. One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year 2022 will undoubtedly be this one.

Men’s Journal spoke with Dwayne Johnson, who plays the major role in the latest DC film, which follows the tale of a lesser-known comic book character.

He stated: “This movie’s training was the most grueling I’ve ever had to endure. You have my word that the power structure in the DC universe is set to undergo a paradigm shift.” Everything we know about Black Adam thus far…

When Is Black Adam’s Release Date?

The debut date for Black Adam in the United States has been set for October 21, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2021, but the COVID-19 epidemic forced the release date to be rescheduled.

The release date of the film was eventually pushed back to July 29, 2022, before it was finally settled on.

The Cast

Additionally, the cast of Black Adam will feature several other DC characters such as Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, all of whom will portray their own personas. Other cast members include Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu, all of whose roles have not yet been disclosed.

Levi and Asher Angel will not reprise their roles as Shazam and Billy Batson, respectively, in Black Adam, despite the film’s connection to Shazam! That’s a good thing because the picture appears to include more superheroes than usual.

Black Adam (2022): How To Catch Up

The eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam is a spinoff of Shazam (2019). (DCEU). It’s up to you if you want to see the DCEU (see our viewing order guide below). Although it isn’t mandatory, it’s usually nice to see a super-movie with a thorough comprehension of the world before seeing it.

What Is the Plot of Black Adam?

Until now, the only thing we know about this spin-off from Shazam! is that it will center on the film’s anti-hero, Black Adam, as he breaks free of his purgatory 5,000 years after being imprisoned.

The wizards of the Rock of Eternity granted Black Adam’s powers, much as they did for Shazam (aka Billy Baston), so while we don’t know much about the story, we do know a little bit about what to expect from the new character.

“Black Adam allowed his authority to corrupt his morals and passions, which resulted in his being banished,” DC Comics states. Even though he has become “a regular opponent of Earth’s heroes,” he still “believes he is the appropriate person to lead mankind and whatever action he does is required for the greater good.”.

We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information about the plot of Black Adam.

Is There a Trailer?

Black Adam has a full trailer, and it features The Rock in action! It tells the story of how the main character died and was resurrected, as well as what happens to him 5,000 years after he gained his powers and fled his confinement. Take a peek at what’s underneath…

