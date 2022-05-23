Berserk Season 3 Release Date , Raw Scan + Manga Spoilers

Kentar Miura’s Berserk is a dark fantasy manga. Between October 1997 and March 1998, the manga was translated into a 25-episode animated series. Between 2012 and 2013, a trilogy of animated films was released. Between July 2016 and June 2017, a new animated adaptation was released. The series’ future is uncertain following Kentaro Miura’s death on May 6, 2021, but we’ll tell you whether the third season of Berserk will be released. The third season of Berserk has yet to be announced. There have been no fresh adaptations of the popular manga series since the second season aired five years ago. Furthermore, the manga’s author, Kantar Miura, died in 2021 without completing the plot. As a result, the future of Berserk is quite uncertain, and it’s possible that no new content will be released.



The rest of this page will include all of the known and unknown details about a possible third season of Berserk. You’ll learn about its possible release date, whether a trailer exists, what the tale might be about, and much more about this intriguing anime series that has developed a cult following across the world since its debut.

The plot of Berserk Season 3

We know that the reboot anime’s second season ended with Volume 29 of the manga. There are 41 volumes of Berserk out of print as of April 2022. We can guess that a third season would continue the plot from Volume 29 onward, but we don’t sure how many volumes it would adapt. The following is a recap of events that occur later in the novel but have not yet been adopted.

Guts and Kjaskar, according to Puck, can find healing at Elfheim, the land of his people. As a result, the friends set out on their lengthy (sea) adventure. They clash with Griffith’s apostles and the Kushans in the process. The latter is in charge of a decisive assault on Vritannis, where the last warriors of Midland and the neighboring countries have congregated.

Griffith has the pope’s blessing and, after the king’s death, the princess by his side, making him Midland’s most powerful man. The Kushans and their demonic Emperor, Ganishka, are on the verge of extinction when Griffith and his army of Apostles intervene. Ganishka transforms himself into a giant super-being that knows no halting in his quest for the “light” — the total power of God’s hand that was never meant for him. Griffith, though, defeats him along with the approaching Zodd, and Ganishka freezes into a massive tree piercing the clouds. At the same time, the skeleton knight appears, sensing his chance to kill Griffith. His attack, which misses Griffith and lands on the frozen Ganishka, creates a portal between worlds. Trolls, hydras, dragons, and unicorns are among the mythical creatures who invade the story’s world on their own.

Season 3 cast of Berserk

We can’t talk about a possible third season of Berserk in terms of cast and characters yet because we don’t know if there will be one. However, given that we know the series will have a more-or-less fixed cast, we don’t expect too many changes in the framework of season three, if it happens at all.

The primary characters from previous seasons who are likely to return for the third season include:

The release date for Berserk Season 3

Under the title, Kemp Denki Berserk, the animation company Oriental Light and Magic produced a 25-episode anime series based on the first 13 manga volumes, which aired from October 7, 1997, to March 31, 1997. Studio 4°C announced in September 2010 that it would be adapting Kentaro Miura’s manga.



The studio announced in July 2011 that it has begun production on three feature films. On February 4, 2012, the first installment, Berserk gon Jidai-Hen I: Ha no Tamago, was released in theatres. The second installment was released on June 23, 2022, followed by the third and final installment on February 1, 2013. There has been no word on Berserker’s future for five years, and with Miura’s death in 2021, the future is quite unknown. The manga has a cult following, and Miura’s reputation deserves to be continued, but we can’t even speculate about the anime series because the manga’s future is questionable. As a result, we don’t have any new information for you at this time.

Where can I find Berserk Season 3 on Netflix?

As expected, there is currently no way to view Berserk season three because there is no season three of Berserk to watch. Crunchyroll, the best anime-related website on the Internet, and later Funimation in dubbed format aired the first two seasons globally, so it’s safe to assume that a third season if it ever comes, will also be streamed via Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Will there be a fourth season of Berserk?

As previously said, the future of Berserk remains undetermined at the moment. We don’t know much about a third season right now, so whether or not we’ll get a fourth season is still a big question mark.

Because the fate of the entire unfinished series is still unknown due to Miura’s death, the series’ overall popularity has little bearing on the anime’s destiny; also, it has been five years since we saw a Berserk adaptation, which is never a good omen. Regardless, the fate of the fourth season of Berserk is the same as the series’ overall fate: unknown.