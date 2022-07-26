Berserk Chapter 368 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

If you’ve ever heard of manga, Berserk is likely a name you’ve heard of at some time. Berserk is unquestionably a masterpiece, but its long hiatuses and the tragic death of its creator, Miura, have put the show’s future in doubt.

Berserk was confirmed to continue in 2022 under the guidance of Miura’s friend and colleague Koji Mori and to achieve the conclusion that Miura had planned. Berserk Chapter 368 will be released on 2022 on August 14. and we’ll tell you all you need to know about it as we wait for the manga to continue developing the tale.

Berserk Chapter 368 Release Date and Time

From What We Know at This Time, Berserk's 368th Chapter Will Be Released on August 14, 2022.

Due to A Postponement in Other Regions, This Chapter’s Official Release Date only Applies to Japanese Customers.

Chapter 368 of Berserk Will Be Released on The Official Release Schedule if You’re in Japan, so You May Plan Accordingly.

Berserk: The Manga and The Death of Kentaro Miura

When Kentaro Miura Died on May 6, 2021, He Left Us with An Insurmountable Emptiness Because of Aortic Dissection.

His Assistants Head Stated that Despite His Untimely Demise 15 Years Ago or So, Master Miura Had Maintained an Overall Healthy Lifestyle by Following a Sensible Diet and Engaging in Frequent Physical Activity. Additionally, the Head of Assistants at The Company Affirmed that He Was Healthy and Free of Any Sickness.

In 1989, Kentaro Miura Began Writing and Illustrating the Manga Series Berserk for Publication. Serialization Began in Japan with The Magazine Young Animal, Published by Hakusensha; in Italy, Planet Manga Published the Manga Serially in A Number of Volumes, the First of Which Was Published in August 1996 and Subsequently Reprinted Under the Titles of Berserk Collection, Maximum Berserk, and Berserk Collection Black Series.

There Exists in Midland an Enormously Powerful Child Who Fights One Battle After Another with No Hope or Belief in Anything Except Himself. Gut Is a Mercenary… His Name Is Guts. on That Same Ground, a Man of Immense Ambitions Moves His Steps, the Person Who Has Gathered to Himself a Valiant Group of Soldiers, the Team of Hawks. His Name Is Griffith, and He Will Pave the Road for His Glorification as A Result of These Two Key Factors…

Berserk Chapter 368 Plot

At This Time, Nothing Is Known About Berserk Chapter 368’s Storyline. Hence, a Brief Summary of Chapter 364, the Most Recent One that Was Published, Is in Order for You to Understand What Happened Before:

In the Distance, Guts Realises that The Moonlight Boy, Who Has Visited Casca and His Crew Countless Times Previously, Has Emerged in Front of Him. This Leads to The Unexpected Result of Guts Taking Him with Him to Meet His Partner, Who Somehow Remembers Him. on One Particular Night, Casca and The Young Kid Would Stay up Late Talking About Nothing but Casca’s Hidden Life.

When Is It Coming Out?

The Release Date for Berserk Chapter 368 Is on August 14, 2022.

One of The Primary Reasons for Berserk’s Appeal Is Its Compelling Storyline, Which Has Led Many Fans to Search for The Previously Mentioned Berserk Chapter 368.

Berserk Chapter 368 in Reader’s List

In Japan’s Manga and Light Book Culture, There Is An Endless Supply of Comics to Be Found. There Are Hundreds of Manga Being Produced in Anime, yet Manga Enthusiasts Stay Faithful to This Medium. as A Result of The 2020 Shutdown, Manga Popularity Has Grown Significantly.

as A Matter of Fact, a Growing Number of People Are Taking a Look at Manga to See What All the Hype Is About. as A Result, Manga Has Gained More Respect and Esteem. Berserk Is a Manga that Many Binge Readers Have on Their To-Read List.

Berserk Chapter 368 via Reading Platforms

A Lot of Platforms Are Being Created and Distributed to Make Reading More Accessible to As Many People as Possible Now that It Has Become a Popular Hobby Among the General Public. It’s No Surprise that These Platforms Have Grown to Be Some of The Most Popular Places to Find and Read Manga!

Manga Has Recently Been Available on A Number of Prominent Reading Platforms. Manga Consumption Has Increased as A Result of The Wide Variety of Platforms Available, Which Need No Effort to Use. There Is a Slew of Other Places Where Manga May Be Found in Addition to the usual suspects like Netflix and Hulu.

