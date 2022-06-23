Berserk 365 Release Date, All You Need To Know!

In the world of manga, Berserk is likely to have been mentioned at some point or another. Even though Berserk is unquestionably a classic, the series’ long-term viability had been in doubt due to numerous breaks and Miura’s untimely death.

However, in 2022, it was confirmed that Berserk would continue under the supervision of Koji Mori, Miura’s friend, and colleague, and would reach the ending that Miura intended. On June 24, 2022, Berserk 365 will be released, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it while we wait for the manga to continue developing the story.

When Will the Next Berserk Chapter Be Released?

Chapter 365 of Berserk will be released on June 29, 2022, in conjunction with Chapter 366. This is all we know right now. At this time, neither the title nor the page count of the chapter has been revealed. Prior to an anime’s premiere, it is common for the episode titles to be released, but not for manga chapters.

Release dates for manga chapters are only applicable in Japan, as other markets will receive them later. This is the official schedule for Berserk Chapter 365’s release in Japan, so you can plan accordingly.

Date and Time of Berserk Chapter 365’s Publication

When Will It Be Released?

