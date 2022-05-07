The Breaker Season 3 – Release Date and More Information!

Under the pen name Kamaro, Jeon Geuk-jin writes a South Korean manhwa series called The Breaker, which is illustrated by Park Jin-hwan.

Release Date for Season 3 of The Breaker

It is expected to be published in 2022.

Author’s blog post (English Translation, Date: 3-10-2022): I’m currently watching Breaker 3 Episode 10 on Netflix. We’re trying to figure out whether serialization will begin in April or May.

I also need to confirm that I’m working on the first and second scrolls. I’m a little worried. Those who are patiently waiting. Please wait a few moments longer. At the end of this month or early next month, the serialization date and venue will be announced. I can’t play because I’m too busy!!

Between June 2007 and July 2010, The Breaker was serialized in Daiwon C.I.’s Young Champ’s magazine. The Breaker: New Waves (official website), which began publication on Daum Communications’ online comics portal in 2010, is the next installment. The Breaker was made available in Korean, French, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, Russian, German, Thai, Arabic, and English.

Season 3 of The Breaker is currently under production. The author advertised a job opening on his blog for Breaker’s 3 base color assist. The author stated in the new year that The Breaker Season 3 will be released in the middle of 2021. However, the work just began in July 2021. Part 3 should arrive in early or mid-2022.

After hearing the news, fans flooded his blog with gratitude remarks. I’m also ecstatic about this news as a fan of The Breaker.

Anime The Breaker

Since the conclusion of Breaker New Waves, fans have been anticipating the release of the Breaker anime. Noblesse, Tower of God, and The God of High School are three Korean Manhwa / Webtoons that have recently received anime adaptations. As a result, there’s a significant probability that The Breaker will be adapted into an anime. It’s possible that Netflix may adapt this manhwa into an anime, or that fans will start a petition on Change.org, similar to the solo leveling anime petition.

The Breaker is ranked 6th on myanimelist.net’s top manhwa list, indicating that it is quite popular, with 114,171 members. Every month, more than 100,000 individuals search for The Breaker on Google. Still, Solo Leveling is the most popular manhwa of all time, with an anime adaptation in the works.

Characters of the Breakers

Shi-mentor, Woon’s Han Chun-Woo, was a vibrant and significant character in The Breaker. He is an important yet secondary protagonist in New Waves who follows Shioon’s journey as a significant antagonist of Murim who seeks to destroy the alliance. He was the primary protagonist Shi-Woon Yi’s teacher before officially banishing him, and is known as the Goomoonryong (lit. Nine Arts Dragon). Chun-Woo has also conquered all nine seats of power, earning him the title of Goomoonryong and being recognized as the world’s most powerful martial artist.

The protagonist of The Breaker Series is Shi-Woon Yi. He is Han Chun-first Woo’s formal disciple, the Goomoonryong, and the current Head of the Sun-Woo Clan, as well as the Martial Arts Alliance’s Danju.

Kwon Jae-Kyu was the Sun-Woo Clan’s second-in-command, the leader of the Elder Council, and the grandfather of Kwon Jinie. He was also one of the Murim’s Ten Grand Masters.

Kwon Jinie is a Sun-Woo Clan member and the granddaughter of Kwon Jae-Kyu. Shi-Woon Yi’s concealed bodyguard is assigned to her by him to defend him from persons within the Murim-In.

Hyuk So-Chun is the Heavenly Way School’s Assistant-Leader and a Martial Arts prodigy in the Murim universe. He begins as an opponent to Shi-Woon Yi but subsequently transforms into an ally/rival.