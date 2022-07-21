Life Hacks for Shower Head Cleaning: 7 Simple Ways to Clean Your Shower Head!

As a homeowner, there are many things to keep track of. No matter where you look, there are crumbs to be picked up; dust to be removed from fans; pet hair to be removed off couches; grass to be cut before the rain arrives. There are several places in your home where you’re more likely to find germs than any other room, including your bathroom, and yet the shower head is often overlooked when it comes to spring cleaning (or summer, or fall). This is one of those things you only clean when it breaks because you forget to do it all the time.

However, cleaning your shower head should be a seasonal priority, according to cleaning business RocketMaids. In the event that you are unable to clean it every four months, you have around a two-month window in which to do so. According to Apartment Therapy, plumbing problems might arise after six months.

You must, however, avoid using bleach when doing this all-too-common chore. According to the Shower Head Store, scientists have discovered that cleaning your shower head with bleach can increase the number of germs present by as much as thrice. So, what do you have at your disposal? This is where we’ll go through some of the best items for fixing your shower head.

1. Put Vinegar in The Shower Head’s Reservoir.

The good news is that if you’re a fan of robotic cleaning systems like the Roomba, you’re in luck: When it comes to cleaning your shower head, one of the most efficient methods needs nothing more than your time and attention.

Ziploc bags, white vinegar, and an elastic band or strong, waterproof tape are all you’ll need. Submerge the connecting shower head in the vinegar after filling the plastic bag halfway. To keep liquid from seeping out, use an elastic band or tape to shut the container.

To finish filling the bag, turn on the shower and make sure the water comes up to the top of the shower head. When filling the bag, be aware that excessive water pressure might cause a little burst of vinegar.

After then, it’s only a matter of setting it and forgetting it. As long as an hour or more may be necessary, depending on the seriousness of the condition. When the timer runs off, cNet suggests removing the shower head bag and pouring the contents down the drain. Repeat if required, but it should be OK the first time.

2. Make a Paste of Baking Soda and Water to Clean Your Shower Head.

What happened to the vinegar? It’s all good! We’re confident that you have at least one additional home item that can handle the dirty work. Water and baking soda are all you’ll need, and because we’re in the bathroom, you already have half of that. You may make a thick paste by adding water to the baking soda and making sure it doesn’t get too watery, but also doesn’t get too clumpy.

Don’t be hesitant to cover the nozzles with the mixture, as that’s where most of the buildup happens. Turn on the shower head and observe the effects after 30 minutes of rinsing it with water.

Adding a few drops of dish soap, two tablespoons of baking soda, and a splash of vinegar to your cleaning solution can give you, even more, shine and cleaning power. Option one was to put it in a bag and soak it.

3 Don’t Be Frightened to Clean Your Shower Head Using Toothpicks and Brushes.

In order to clean your shower head, you’ll need some special utensils, such as a sponge or microfiber cloth. As long as you’re delicate when using toothpicks to remove crud and dirt caked in your shower head, it’s absolutely safe to do so, according to General Plumbing. Because they’re short, they’ll do no harm to the shower head’s internal components and will aid in the removal of debris blocking the holes!

Another approach is to use a non-abrasive scrub brush or a toothbrush on a regular basis. @shannen Castro, a TikTok user, offers a great tip for avoiding future cleaning headaches: A stand-up brush with Dawn dish soap and vinegar in the shower at all times is an excellent safety precaution. Using this method, you’ll be able to thoroughly clean your bathroom and pretend it’s a microphone so you can belt out your favorite shower-worthy songs at the same time.

4 Lemon Juice May Be Used to Clean Chrome Shower Heads.

It’s usually a good idea to conduct some research before beginning any home improvement job, whether it’s a simple spring clean or a significant remodel. When cleaning your shower head, you’ll want to be sure that the approach you employ doesn’t damage the finish. When it comes to cleaning, vinegar can be a terrific all-natural option, but it can also chip away at more delicate metals like chrome over time. Also, before letting your shower head soak in professional cleaners, make sure to confirm that the product is safe to use.

According to Simply Maid, if you have a chrome shower head, you have another obvious option:

Slice a lemon in half, then pour the juice into a basin and add some warm water to dilute it. Once you’ve cleaned the shower head with this acidic combination, you can next use the real pith of the lemon to scrub it down and wipe it clean. It’s a tool and a cleaning solution all in one, so it earns an extra point from us.

5 for Hard-Hit Shower Heads, Use Oven Cleaning Instead of Soap and Water.

This isn’t for the faint of heart, but if your shower head has been neglected for an extended period of time, it may be essential to resort to drastic measures. To avoid a trip to the shop, check your cleaning supplies for an oven cleaner first. If you decide to use this method, be prepared to take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety.

Even in a tiny space like a bathroom, you’ll want to protect your skin by wearing gloves and a mask, as the chemical cleaner is quite potent. Then, once you’ve put on your bathing suit, spray the shower head with the cleanser and let it stay for no more than 20 minutes, before rinsing it clean. That should be enough to get rid of those obnoxious nozzles for good!

6 Open a Can of Coca-Cola and Use It to Clean Your Shower Nozzle.

Some people may be astonished by this cleaning tip, but those who’ve been wondering about the ingredients in Coca-Cola for years may not be. In fact, reviving your shower head with a can of soda is a highly suggested treatment!

In terms of acidity, Coke has a pH of 2.0, indicating that it is quite acidic. Because of the soda’s phosphoric acid, it can dissolve stains, which is why it is usually advised as a last-minute cleaning hack.

As Morning to Bed points out, hard water buildup may produce all kinds of stains around the shower head’s edge, and Coke is a terrific way to restore some of that shine.

Option one requires substituting some soda for the vinegar combination before attaching the liquid-filled bag to the shower head. Remove the bag after at least 30 minutes of soaking the shower head. With a good rinse, your shower head will have fewer symptoms of hard water wear than before.

7. Spray Some Wd-40 on Your Shower Head to Keep It Working for Longer.

There’s a good chance that any homeowner who has had to deal with a creaking door hinge has some WD-40 on hand for the next time. But lubricant is more than simply a remedy for unpleasant squeaks; it has a wider range of uses. Shower heads may be cleaned using WD-40, which may surprise you.

You should only use WD-40 if you’re disassembling the shower head to thoroughly clean it, according to the company’s website. You may loosen up any minerals, grime, and hidden germs by spraying WD-40 into the shower head’s nozzle after you remove it.

In certain cases, a brush or toothpick may be necessary, but a heavy-duty cleaner should handle most of this work.

To ensure that no chemicals are left behind, thoroughly wash the shower head with soap and water after each use. Once you’re back in your shining and spotless shower, you’ll be able to enjoy some well-earned downtime.