Life Hacks for Laundry Room: 10 Simple Ways to Redesign Your Laundry Room!

Even if it would be difficult to find someone who appreciates doing laundry, your laundry room doesn’t need to be a complete disaster. We set out to identify the world’s top laundry room ideas after being inspired by a few clever Dollar Tree laundry room hacks. Consequently, whether your washer and dryer are in a closet, the garage, the basement, or conveniently next to your bedrooms, these creative laundry room décor ideas provide a tonne of storage options, will help you get and remain organized, and could even end up being your favorite room makeover ever.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Platform Storage

This DIY platform, which may be one of our favorite design ideas, raises the laundry units so you can load them more easily without bending over and straining your back, and two clever built-in drawers offer extra storage space for surplus items like dryer sheets, extra rags, or even a place to hide all that found the change from your family’s pockets. Visit House of Turquoise for more information.

Best Laundry Room Hacks: Make It Pretty

Who Says a Laundry Room Has to Be a Plain, White Space? Sometimes All That’s Needed to Transform a Laundry Room Is a Wow Element, Like This Pattern Play. a Bright, Geometric Wallpaper Will Add Some Designer Tlc to Your Compact Area.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Stack Laundry Machines

Even if You Have the Best-Laid Plans for Your Laundry Room, You’ll Need to Make Some Adjustments if Your Plans Won’t Fit in The Available Area. Choosing a Washer and Dryer Combo that Is Stacked Is a Smart Move for Maximising Space. in This Manner, the Wonderful Farmhouse Sink, and Built-In Mud Bench, You’ve Been Dreaming of Will Still Fit.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Maximize Awkward Spaces

Even Though Laundry Rooms Are Frequently Uncomfortable Areas that Get Too Crowded with (very Necessary) Machines, You May Still Make the Most of The Available Space. These Racks, Which Are Positioned Perpendicular to The Machines, Offer Plenty of Storage and Make Use of Unused Space.

Additional Storage May Be Added without Taking up More Room or Making the Area Appear Smaller by Using Knobs and Hooks with A Compact Profile. Visit Hutchinson House for Additional Information About This.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Use Sliding Barn Doors

Get Rid of The Cheap, contractor-grade Doors for Your Laundry Room, Whether It’s a Nook or A Closet, and Save Valuable Floor Space (and Conceal the Units While You’re Doing It) with Installed Barn Doors that Glide Open and Shut with Little to No Effort. Nobody Will Be Able to Tell that Such Industrial Workhorses Are Concealed Under Such an Intriguing Architectural Style.

Barn Door Hardware Is Simple to Find at Home Depot or Online.

Whether You Have a Set of Doors that Open in The Middle or A Single Door, Like the One Shown Above by Geoff Chick, You Should Check to See Whether There Is Enough Wall Space on One or Both Sides of The Doors so The Barn Doors Can Slide Fully Open.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Maximize Wall Space

Pegboards Are Terrific Storage Options for Tools and Workstations, but As Sincerely Sara D Demonstrates Above, They Also Work Well for Organising Laundry Rooms.

You Have the Option of Using a Single Board or Equipping the Entire Wall with a Pegboard, Which Offers a Wall of Storage and Organising Options that May Adapt to Your Needs.

Don’t Forget to Paint the Board the Same Shade as Your Wall; This Will Help It Blend in And Give the Room a More Deliberate and Coherent Vibe.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Create a Folding Station

You Won’t Ever Want to Unload the Dryer and Transport Your Clothes Someplace Else to Fold and Sort It Again Once You’ve Used a Convenient Folding Station in The Laundry Room. Use the Area Just Above the Washing Units to Create Your Very Own Diy Table if You Don’t Have Enough Room for A Stand-Alone Table.

with Its Design-Driven Waterfall Edge, This Version from Vintage Revivals Went One Step Farther by Mounting a Table to The Wall; Two Legs Would Have Sufficed. No Room for A Folding Station Directly Over the Washer and Dryer? a Table that Hooks to The Wall, Folds Down when You Need It and Tucks Away Neatly when You Don’t Can Be Installed.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Install a Smart Shelf

Behind the Washing and Dryer, that Area? It Practically Begs for A Bespoke Shelf. the Space in The Cabinets Above May Now Be Used to Store Things You Use Frequently Because of This Gorgeous Piece of Furniture Offers Adequate Storage for Them. the Greatest Thing, Though? the Building only Costs $12.

Simply Move the Units out A Few Extra Inches to Avoid Having to Make Custom Cuts if You Measure the Space and Discover that The Measurements Don’t Match up With Pre-Cut Timber. You May Learn how To Accomplish It at The Refinery Co.

Best Laundry Room Hack: Take Advantage of Ceiling Space

Normally, Drying Racks Occupy a Lot of Floor Space, but This Design Makes Use of The Vacant Space on Your Ceiling. with The Help of A Pulley System, This Rack We Saw at George & Willy Can Be Lifted and Lowered to Keep Your Air-Dry only Clothes up And out Of the Way.

the Greatest Thing, Though? Realizing There Is an Unanticipated Benefit to Drying Your Clothing at Such High Altitudes—heat Rises, Providing Your Garments with Additional Drying Assistance According to The Laws of Physics. What a Fantastic Thing!

Best Laundry Room Hack: Hang Clothing Rods

Nothing in The World of Laundry Is More Irritating than Washing and Drying Button-Downs and Blouses only To Have Them Come out Wrinkly.

You’ll Have Hangers Available for Those Priceless Shirts as They Come out Of the Dryer Thanks To This Hanging Rod’s Installation in The Area Between Two Cupboards and Near Proximity to The Laundry Unit. in The Long Term, You Could Even Be Able to Stop Using the Dry cleaner, which would save you additional time and money. Visit House Beautiful for additional details.