8 Keyboard Shortcut Hacks Every Computer User Needs To Know

As someone who frequently switches between ten or more windows, I find myself looking for keyboard shortcuts in nearly every program I use. It’s annoying when programs don’t adhere to the norm of using the usual shortcut keys. Even more worrying is when these shortcuts have been intentionally constructed by the creators, but we as users have no idea they exist.

The vast majority of computer users, 90% according to a (slightly dated) article in The Atlantic, are unable to use the search function by pressing the keys ctrl+f together.

In that light, if you use a computer frequently, you should familiarise yourself with the following eight keyboard shortcuts (a quick note: as a PC user, I’ve given some precedence to PC commands in my explanations, but I’ve tried to include each command with PC and Mac controls. If any Mac users feel insulted or dismissed because of this, please accept my sincere apologies.

1. Use Control+f or Command+f to Search for Something

Since it was included in the preceding data, I should probably start with this one. Any major web browser allows you to rapidly search the entire page for a certain term by simply pressing CTRL+F or Command+F and entering the term. You may search the entire website for occurrences of this by just scrolling down.

When looking for certain terms in lengthy papers, I always turn to this method. In addition to PDF files, you may utilize this with Microsoft Word documents. To copy, press Control-C (Mac: Command-C)

Among Keyboard Shortcuts, Ctrl+c Would Be the Dominant Silverback Ape

The standard shortcut for copying text in practically every word processor. Despite the fact that many other apps creators follow the keyboard shortcuts popularised by Microsoft Word, I would wager that CTRL+C is the most widely used (no, I don’t have any data to back this up; it’s just my opinion).

3 Ctrl+v / —v / —v / –

Naturally, if you copy anything, you will want to paste it somewhere else. A necessary addition to your arsenal of keyboard shortcuts is the one-two punch of CTRL+C + CTRL+V. Most users will make frequent use of this feature, whether it’s to copy and paste an email address, to copy and paste text from Excel into Word, or to copy and paste an object in a photo editing program like Photoshop.

4. New Using Ctrl+n / Command+n

This feature may already be available to you in Word. I’m sure you already know that you can use CTRL+N to bring up a new window in any modern web browser, but just in case: To make a new folder in Windows Explorer, just press CTRL+N.

5- Press Control + S (mac: Command + S) to Save

Put up your hand if you’ve ever had an important document disappear without a backup. Many modern programs contain crash-recovery features that can save your work in the event of an unanticipated shutdown. These, however, are not perfect. It’s possible that auto-recover won’t preserve all of your recent work, or that it won’t operate at all with certain applications.

Put money away, right now. Whenever you need to take your hands off the keyboard for even a moment, press CTRL+S to save your work. Form this into a routine, and you will be pleased with the results.

6. Exit (option +f4/command +q)

Here is a phrase that you might not hear very often, but it can be rather useful. If you have a lot of programs running and you need to shut them down quickly, this is the solution. To close all open windows without saving your work beforehand, use ALT+F4 (or CTRL+W on a PC). (Cf. last sentence.)

Using the Tab Key, You Can Navigate a Form Quickly and Easily

You surely know the sluggish, torturous torture of moving through a lengthy credit card form if you shop online as regularly as I do. The same is true for any online activity that needs extensive text entry, such as purchasing a flight, completing a survey, or signing up for a service. The TAB key comes in handy when filling out online forms because it skips to the next field.

8 Press Tab + Space to Send in A Form

A “Send” or “Submit” or “Register” or “Next” button to continue to the next page is typically located at the bottom of such a form.

In most browsers, the next time you press TAB after the final text field, the corresponding button will be highlighted for you. The Space bar can be used as a “click” to submit a form without the need for a mouse.

I can’t promise this will always work, but it has a 60% success rate.

I hope this allows you to get some of your applications out of the way and get to work more quickly.

​Of course, I could have forgotten some useful shortcuts; please leave a comment if you find another one that has saved you time and effort.