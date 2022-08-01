Best Ever Cleaning Hacks from The Ghi Experts

We continue to uphold the declared goal of Good Housekeeping, which is that “there should be no drudgery in the house.” Each year, the GHI experts examine a huge number of cleaning tools and solutions in order to aid you in doing your responsibilities more quickly. To save you time and energy, we’ve compiled our finest cleaning advice in this most current compilation.

Beginning with The Basics

Clean your daily-used towels and sponges to keep them free of germs. Wash them in hot, soapy water, wring them out, and then submerge them for 15 minutes in a disinfectant like Milton Sterilizing Fluid (or soak them in freshly boiled water).

Dry the towel entirely by ringing it out once more. Some towels and sponges must go through a hot cycle in the washing machine to effectively disinfect them (check the care instructions for the maximum temperature they can be washed at).

Boost Your Power

If the suction on your vacuum cleaner is decreasing, remove the hose, check for obstructions at the dust cylinder or dust bag entry, change the bag or filters, or wash the dirt container (and filters, if washable), then completely dry. By not removing any hairs or threads from the brush head, be careful not to damage the bristles (never pull). Once the tube is clear of any blockages, the tool is ready for use.

When Cleaning an Oven Naturally

“Put an oven-safe bowl filled with water inside, close the door, and wait 45 minutes with the oven on 200 degrees Celsius. Clean cloth to get rid of any loose dirt after your oven has had time to cool.

In order to clean shelves, Lucas Shead, the Hearst Institute Homes Testing Manager, recommends soaking them in hot water with 250g of soda crystals before washing them with a kitchen foil ball.

Order a Quality Mop

For delivering outstanding results, the Vileda SuperMocio Microfibre and Power Mop System, which earned the highest score (93/100) in our most recent tests, is advised. The torsion wringer in the bucket, which can be purchased separately for £11, squeezes the strings to remove any excess water and speeds up the drying process.

TOP TIP: Warm water is preferable to cold water for mopping hard floors since it is more effective at removing dirt. The flooring, though, may be harmed by water that is boiling hot or even more so.

Never Leaves Fingerprints on Stainless Steel

Whether on the kettle, a backsplash, or the sink, fingerprints are inconvenient and can occasionally be difficult to remove. Rub the entire surface with baby oil or rinse aid after dabbing a little of each on a clean cloth.

Guidelines for Care of Cloudy Vases

To eliminate the dirt, try cleaning the cloudy glass with a handful of uncooked rice soaked in warm water. A biological or dishwasher detergent should then be added before the vase is filled with hot water. Provide it with a night to work its magic. Do some housekeeping!

The Glory of Bicarb

The mild abrasive properties of bicarbonate of soda make it a cleaning powerhouse that also doubles as a fantastic natural deodorizer. Utilize it for:

To get tannin stains out of the interiors of teaspoons and cups, rub with a solution of bicarb and a little water. Rinse the entire dish. Placing a ramekin with bicarb powder inside will help the refrigerator stay fresh by absorbing aromas from the salad drawer. There are microwaves available, as well as stainless steel sinks and spotless worktops. Make a paste by adding some water, then scrub with it.

Including pet beds, rugs, and upholstery, deodorize everything. 15 minutes should pass after you sprinkle it on before you completely vacuum it up.

If the odor in your workout clothes persists, try soaking the offending item in a sink filled with tepid water and five to six tablespoons of baking soda for 30 minutes. Wash again and allow natural air drying.

To restore the shine of sterling silver, make a paste of three parts bicarb to one part water, and apply it with a lint-free cloth (avoid using a paper towel as it might damage sterling silver). Rinse.