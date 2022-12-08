Does Lifetime’s Girl in The Basement Follow a True Story?

Girl in the Basement is based on the true story of Elisabeth Fritzl and is part of the “Ripped From the Headlines” film series on Lifetime.

Is Girl in the Basement based on a real-life event? Girl in the Basement is included in Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” collection of full-length films, which also includes Dirty Little Secret, Suitcase Killer, and He’s Not Worth Dying For. Girl in the Basement and these additional films are not true crime documentaries or docuseries, although they are based on actual criminals and incidents.

Girl in the Basement is about Sara, an adolescent whose father imprisons her in the basement of their home. To cover his tracks, Don fabricates a narrative for his wife Irene about Sara fleeing.

In actuality, however, Don has been holding Sara captive, abusing her, and leading her to conceive multiple children. Don deceives Irene into believing that Sara abandoned her youngest son with him and Irene, persuading her to entrust her care to Don. Later, Sara escapes to tell the world her story, and Don and Irene are confronted with the truth of Sara’s predicament.

Girl in the Basement is a loose dramatization of an actual Austrian homicide. Girl in the Basement is, like most film or television adaptations of true crime stories, a somewhat toned-down version of the actual events upon which it is based. Here is everything viewers must know about the true tale behind Girl in the Basement on Lifetime.

What Is Girl in The Basement Based On?

Elisabeth Fritzl was abused and held captive by her father Josef in the basement of their home in Amstetten, Austria from 1984 to 2008. Elisabeth’s 24-year experience began when Josef took her down the basement, knocked her unconscious with an ether-soaked rag, and then imprisoned her beneath their home.

Josef even compelled Elisabeth to compose a letter to her mother Rosemarie, alleging that she had not only fled their hometown but also did not wish to be discovered. In 1984, Josef began almost daily sexual assaults on his daughter Elisabeth, and their first child was born in 1988. In general, the fictitious basements in crime/horror stories are loosely based on the activities of Josef and several other real-life criminals who successfully concealed their crimes in underground/soundproof locations.

In reality, a renter on the bottom floor of the Fritzl residence remained there for 12 years without discovering that Elisabeth had given birth to a total of seven children. One died immediately after birth, while three remained in captivity and were tortured by Josef alongside Elisabeth. Utilizing the incinerator, Josef disposed of the body.

The three other children were raised by Josef and Rosemarie since Josef convinced Rosemarie and social services that Elisabeth had abandoned their three grandchildren. In 1994, Josef made Elizabeth and her three imprisoned children dig with their bare hands in order to expand their jail. Though Girl in the Basement gives a slightly toned-down account of this true incident, the film avoids the typical problem of being sympathetic to the criminal, as Don’s portrayal of the twisted and deceitful Josef is quite accurate. When Elisabeth’s first child became ill, Josef consented to take her to the hospital, which ultimately led to his arrest on April 26, 2008.

Where Is Elisabeth Fritzl Now?

Elisabeth and her six children now live safely in a secret location while being guarded by Austrian police, bringing a melancholy conclusion to the true event that inspired Girl in the Basement. After the conclusion of the trial, Elisabeth was given a new name for privacy reasons.

Her children, who are now adults, not only sleep in rooms with permanently open doors but also undergo counseling to help them cope with the trauma caused by Josef’s conduct. While Girl in the Basement effectively depicts Elisabeth and her children’s horrible journey, knowing the real story behind the film helps to give a more complete picture, which is why viewers interested in true crime should also watch documentaries and docuseries.

Although reviewing these horrifying actual occurrences may cause undue trauma for certain audience members, it aids in comprehending why these crimes occur, how they might be prevented, and what can be done to assist victims of extreme trauma.