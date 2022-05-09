Uzaki Chan Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

Uzaki-chan Is Itching to Meet Up! (Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!, lit. “Uzaki-chan Wants to Play!” in Japanese) Take has written and illustrated a Japanese manga series. Since December 2017, it has been serialized on Niconico Seiga’s Dra Dra Sharp website, and Fujimi Shobo has collected it in eight tank volumes as of March 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment has a manga license in North America. From July to September 2020, ENGI aired an anime television series adaptation. In 2022, a second season will premiere.

Hana Uzaki is overjoyed to learn that she would be attending the same college as Shinichi Sakurai, a classmate from high school. However, after a year of watching him do nothing but lie around, she concludes that he has become a recluse. She decides to spend as much time as possible with Shinichi, despite the fact that she believes he is an introvert or scary, which is uncool and inappropriate.

Read More: Savannah From Netflix’s The Circle Season 2 – All You Need to Know

When Will It Be Available?

"Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!" Season 2 is coming in 2022. A new special visual was revealed as well!! pic.twitter.com/LOq4ZClCAz — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) August 7, 2021

In 2022, Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out will be released. With new episodes released every week, Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out has become one of the most popular anime series. One of the primary reasons for Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out’s success is its intriguing plot, which prompted viewers to seek out Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out, which we covered in the previous section.

On September 25, 2020, the Uzaki-official chan made the statement on their website. Season 2 will be helmed by Kazuya Miura and will include the same cast of characters.

What Is the Plot of Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2?

Season 1 of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” focused on Hana and Shinichi’s daily lives, as her attempts to get her upperclassmen to forsake their solitary lifestyle culminated in a slew of embarrassing events for him. Season 2 will, if the season finale is any indication, find the show delving deeper into its romantic side.

Episode 12 of the anime series follows the manga closely, covering chapters 30-34 around the beginning of Volume 4 of the book (via Seven Seas Entertainment). While Shinichi still has a hard time understanding most of Hana’s actions in the manga after this point, the two are much closer to recognizing that their bond is stronger than they first thought. The realization is difficult to come by, even as the two begin to act more like a couple.

Friends, relatives, and even a fortune teller attempt to inform Hana and Shinichi of the most obvious truth about their feelings for each other and push them together in the manga. We don’t know how much more of the manga Season 2 will cover, but by the time it airs, it should have plenty of material to work with. In Japan, the manga is still being published, with seven volumes so far (via Crunchyroll).

Read More: When Hope Calls Season 2 – All Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Where Can I View the First Season

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out is available only on Funimation.

The portal offers a 14-day free trial as well as a £4.99 per month Premium service.

This turns off ads, permits offline viewing, and supports up to five streams at once.

Members of The Uzaki Chan Season 2 Cast

“Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” introduced us to college loner Shinichi Sakurai and his underclassmen Hana Uzaki in Season 1 (via Funimation). They were old high school classmates who happened to attend the same college by happenstance. Hana made it her mission to break Shinichi out of his shell, much to his displeasure, but the two became great friends as a result.

The two series leads will return in Season 2, especially as they continue to struggle with their genuine affections for each other. Many of the supporting characters from Season 1 will return. Shinichi’s friend Itsuhiko Sakaki and café employee Ami Asai are among them. Itsuhiko and Ami teamed up last season with the goal of bringing Hana and Shinichi together romantically. In Season 2, we can anticipate the two continuing their romantic attempts.

Read More: Drifters Season 2 Anime – Release Date, Cast, and More Information in 2022

In terms of character debuts in the upcoming season, we may see more of Hana’s family. Hana’s mother, Tsuki Uzaki, was introduced in the previous season, while Hana’s younger brother, Kiri Uzaki, appeared in the season finale. Season 2 will see the debut of Hana’s younger sister Yunagi Uzaki, according to one of the main graphics posted on the official anime website. Through her bangs-covered eyes, the character can be seen in the background watching her older sister and Shinichi. With her siblings and mother, Hana’s father Fujio Uzaki may appear as well, giving the anime series a proper family reunion.