The Sister Wives: David Woolley Wins Big as A Suitable Father Figure for Christine’s Kids!

Fans of Sister Wives have seen a lot of drama and emotional moments throughout the years. But nothing comes close to the most recent episodes of the well-known reality show. The lead actor Kody has consistently received criticism from the show’s viewers for being a neglectful parent to his children.

David Woolley appears to be stepping up to save the day now, though. Following the announcement of their relationship, Christine and her new boyfriend Kody began sharing the tender moments of their relationship that their admirers had long anticipated. It didn’t take Woolley long to establish a fatherly relationship with Christine’s kids. Is this the beginning of a new chapter for the reality show, wonder the viewers.

Sister Wives: David Woolley Bonds With Christine s Daughters On A Family Outing!

In the world of Sister Wives, the drama never stops. Christine Brown had moved on with her new boyfriend, David Woolley, after leaving Kody. As soon as the pair announced their romance to the world, they both started posting adorable family images on social media. Particularly the younger ones, David seemed to have a deep bond with her future wife’s children. After all this time, Christine’s fans are pleased to see her happy.

Without a doubt, David has made Christine’s life better and happier. Recently, Ysabel, Christine’s daughter, and Truely joined the couple for a romantic getaway. On Instagram, they posted a few pictures from the adventure.

The image amply demonstrates how David gradually assumes the position of Kody’s father. Many Sister Wives viewers eventually came to the clear conclusion that Kody Brown had too many children. Thus, he was unable to give each of them the time they deserved. But lately, all that matters to him is providing for Robyn’s children.

Fans weren’t surprised to see Ysabel and Truely swiftly develop a father-daughter attachment with David after experiencing such long-term abuse. Fans of Sister Wives are eager to learn more about Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding now that they are aware of it. The couple hasn’t said much about their plans up to this point. TLC would want to record it for the show if Woolley were to join the Sister Wives roster.

David Wooley, the star of TLC’s Sister Wives, had already discovered his true partner before Christine Brown. After 33 years, Christine divorced her polygamous spouse. Since she met her new partner, she has been gushing about their relationship. The pair went to Disneyland with Christine’s daughters not long after becoming engaged in April, and they had a blast.

The couple’s dinner at Club 33 was one of the major joys of their trip to Disneyland. The eatery is a posh, high-end dining establishment that Walt Disney himself designed. It is the only location in the theme park that offers both fine meals and alcoholic beverages. It also enforces a strict clothing code. David and Christine complimented their attire and expressed gratitude to their buddy for the reservation.

The brand-new Sister Wives duo posted pictures of themselves at the entry in each other’s arms, smiling and in love. Christine praised the wonderful atmosphere in the description of her photo. David went a step further and said in the caption of his image that he was grateful for the opportunity to spend time with his girlfriend.