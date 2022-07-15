The First Episode of “beavis and Butthead” Will Air as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer!

The launch date for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, the new adult animated comedy from Paramount+, has been scheduled for Thursday, August 4.

Paramount+’s original Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and the 1996 classic Beavis and Butt-Head Do America are also available to stream on the platform for this new series. Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever” in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.

Mike Judge, the show’s creator, voice actor, writer, producer, and director, promises new adventures for the renowned pop-culture team in the series’ teaser trailer, which you can see below. As part of Paramount+’s schedule of panels at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21 at 4:45 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20, Judge will speak as well. There will be a unique sneak peek at the forthcoming show and film from Paul Scheer and Judge at the event.

Short Film Frog Baseball, Which Was Shown on MTV’s Liquid Television,

was the first time Beavis and Butt-Head appeared. Beavis and Butt-Head, which ran on MTV from 1993 to 1997, featured the characters in a seven-season run. In 2011, the eighth season of the program was aired.

In addition to King of the Hill and HBO’s Silicon Valley, Mike Judge developed a series including Beavis and Butthead and Beavis and Butthead. Along with Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio, he serves as an executive producer on this new series.

Here’s a look at the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ release of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.

