Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry Wants to Kids Swap!

One of the most well-known cast members of the Teen Mom series is Kailyn Lowry, whose tale is both intriguing and highly contentious.

In 2010, she and her ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera joined the MTV reality series. Isaac is shared by the MTV star and him. But their relationship didn’t work out, so she moved on.

Kail finally found success with her current partner, Elijah Scott, after several failed romances.

According to rumors, she is content with him and her children.

Recently, though, the reality TV star revealed an unexpected motive for wanting to trade kids with Kim Kardashian. Kailyn is the mother of five kids, all of whom had different fathers.

Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry Expresses Wish To Swap Kids With Kim Kardashian During Coffee Convo Podcast!

The Coffee Convo podcast is hosted by Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, who want to share with their listeners their experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women.

Kailyn shared the rationale behind swapping her children with Kim Kardashian in Monday’s bonus episode of the well-liked podcast.

In the episode, Kailyn and Lindsey discuss a few locations and activities they enjoy taking their children to.

The MTV actress didn’t think of any such locations near her $75 million property, though.

She claims that the lack of such facilities for children is a major issue.

In addition, in response to Kailyn’s assertion, Lindsie said that she wouldn’t know what to do with her children in that circumstance.

Without having access to so many activities, it would be difficult to keep children interested. Then Lindsie makes a joke about how unfair it is that Kailyn has so many children while she only has one.

Issa, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed are her four sons, and according to reports, she also has a fifth son with Elijah.

The MTV reality star appears to be a mother of five kids. The shocking justification for the child exchange with Kim was then given by the Teen Mom star.

She said that because Kim and she share the most children, she would prefer to trade children with Kim.

Read More: Anny Francisco, Star of 90 Day Fiance, Reveals Incredible Transformation! Fascinated Audience!

Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry s Oldest Son Is All Grown Up & Unrecognizable!

The Teen Mom OG star enjoys posting updates on social media. The celebrity recently uploaded a Tiktok video featuring her oldest kid Isaac.

In a humorous video, Kailyn and Isaac were lip-syncing as Kailyn wore an enormous sweater and Isaac was sporting a salmon-colored t-shirt.

The 31-year-old MTV personality is seen in the video driving the automobile as her son, age 13, is seated next to her.

The two may be seen lip-syncing in a well-liked flashback clip of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

It appears that Kailyn’s supporters responded in the comments area. Fans of the MTV star, however, are more shocked to see Isaac all grown up in the most recent video.

They could be observed complimenting her son’s acting abilities and how unrecognizably different he looked.

A fan of hers reacted by saying how absurd it is to watch him all grown up.

They recall the day they first noticed she was expecting in earlier Teen Mom episodes.

While the others kept complimenting him on how he no longer looked like a baby and now resembled her twin.

The other, though, quips that after seeing him as a youth, he feels old as hell.