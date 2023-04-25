Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Expensive New Pool In Her $750K Home!

Kailyn Lowry has been a famous personality in the Teen Mom franchise. She is a best-selling author in addition to being well-known for her podcasts.

In 2022, the MTV star was investing her time and attention to decorate her $750K mansion.

She often shares glimpses of the updates with her fans about the new additions to the mansion. Also, her fans keep sharing their responses and suggestions for decorating the property.

Recently, Kailyn shared the stunning pool built in the backyard of their Delaware mansion. She also conducted a brief Q&A to address their questions.

Lowry also asked for suggestions from her fans about building the pool earlier in March.

Kailyn Lowry never misses an opportunity to engage with her audience. She likes listening to what her fans say and responding to their queries.

In a recent Instagram picture, the Teen Mom star shared photos of her new pool built behind her mansion. She unveiled her new pool via the story and answered fans’ queries in a Q&A session. The 30-year-old star shared pictures of her new pool on Instagram and informed fans that it is finally built.

The pool is in a curve shape and goes well with the grey patio. Moreover, it has a waterfall feature attached at the side of the pool.

Remarkably, the pool will appear as a major centerpiece of the mansion, and the reality TV star is excited to put it to good use. One of the fans asked her about how often the kids will use the pool in summer. Kailyn said that they use the pool almost every day.

That s why they need a pool in the house for the kids. Moreover, the other fans ask how it turned out.

Notably, the MTV celebrity shared the picture of her son Lincoln, standing in front of the pool holding a basketball. Lowry said that it is smaller than anticipated but looks good despite that.

Read More: LPBW: Clues That Jacob Will Heir to Roloff Farms!

Teen Mom: Kailyn Sparks Engagement Rumors! Fans Spot A Ring!

Kailyn Lowry has had a very controversial storyline on MTV s Teen Mom franchise. The 30-year-old star is currently dating her infamous boyfriend, Elijah.

She is a mother of four kids with different baby daddies and a rumored 5th child with Elijah. However, the couple is keeping their relationship very private and not making any revelations about the 5th child.

However, Kailyn s recent Instagram post sparks engagement rumors with Elijah.

Reportedly, the reality TV star is wearing a ring on her ring finger in the latest picture while promoting a brand. Kailyn is holding a sex toy in her left hand and smiling while promoting Bellesa.

However, fans spot a ring on her finger and suspect her engagement with Elijah.

But the two kept mum about the speculations and did not make any confirmation about it.