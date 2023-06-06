Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Broke up One Day After a Video of Them Kissing a Male Security Guard Went Viral!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up after dating for only a month. The news that The 1975 singer had kissed a male security guard in Denmark came out the next day.

Someone close to them talked about their relationship, and even though no one knows why they broke up, the source told ET, “Taylor and Matty broke up.” They are both very busy and have learned that they don’t really go together.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t surprised that their relationship didn’t work out because she just got out of a long-term relationship,” said the source. Since the beginning of May, when he started showing up at her Eras Tour shows and then hanging out with her all the time, people started saying that they were dating.

While they were dating both Jack Antonoff and Sara Margaret Qualley, the reporters caught them together at the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City. They were also seen kissing and cuddling at a famous hotel in Manhattan.

Taylor Swift just broke up with Joe Alwyn after being with him for 6 years. According to the NY Post, Matty dated Taylor Swift for a short time in 2014. Swift told the newspaper, “We exchanged numbers, let’s see what happens.”

Fans Against Healy

As soon as the Swifties heard that they were dating, they started looking into it. They posted that Healy had made some racist comments about Kanye West and Ice Spice, and they started the #SpeakUpNow movement to get her to talk about it.

“Be smart about how you use your platform,” the statement said. “Speak up for inclusion, celebrate diversity, and encourage understanding and empathy.” The 1975 musician was smashed for his pornographic tastes when he watched the site “Ghetto Gaggers,” which is known for making fun of people of color. However, he smashed that by acting like it didn’t matter.