The Splatoon 3 Release Date Is Confirmed!! Video Game Play, Streaming Platforms and Much More

Splatoon is probably the only show in the world were watching paint dry doesn’t make people feel bad. The Splatoon games are very different from other games because they have a lot of people firing weapons but not hurting anyone.

Still, it’s a new idea that makes it stand out from all the other competitive, online games out there. A third game has been made because the first two were so popular. Nintendo Switch owners can at least play one more game.

Video gameplay for Splatoon 3

They showed us some gameplay at the last minute of the first trailer. It was a four-on-three game like Splatoon 3 will be known for, and it looked good.

A lot of players now dive bomb into the map after aiming for an area, which is a good way to start things off quickly.

Splatoon 2 players who have played the game for a long time will know that playing with different loadouts is part of the fun. There are also a lot of weapons shown off in short glimpses, from bows to cannons.

A lot of people liked the single-player and coop modes in Splatoon 2, so we’d expect a full campaign in Splatoon 3. The trailer doesn’t say anything about that. However, we now know that there will be a new coop experience called Salmon Run Next Wave.

There are still a lot of new maps to play on, but you can be sure that customizing your Inkling will be as fun as ever. This is the first time we’ve seen this kind of thing in the show, and we want to know how the little fishy friend might affect things.

What can you expect from Splatoon 3?

Most likely, though. Even though Splatoon 3 is going to take everything that Splatoon 2 did and make it even better. There is clearly a lot more single-player mode than we saw in the trailer for the game. Salmon Run Next Wave was shown off in the Nintendo Direct in February 2022. It showed off improvements to Splatoon’s horde mode.

Then, from there, there will be more guns, more clothes, more hairstyles, and so on. One of the main things people didn’t like about Splatoon 2 was that there weren’t many ways to play with friends. Voice chat was done through a mobile app, and connecting with friends was iffy at best. It wouldn’t surprise us if Nintendo tried to fix these problems.

To find out what kind of music Splatoon 3 has, we’ve written a detailed look at the game’s soundtrack. There is nothing wrong with this. It should at least make you more excited for the game.

Splatoon 3 Updates

A lot of the time, Splatoon is a game about two teams of people trying to figure out a map and scraping to make sure their color paint is best shown on the map’s background. The game’s mechanics are far more complex than people think they are. To win, you need to use a lot of strategies to make the right moves.

In Splatoon 3, there is a whole new region to fight over, as well as new stages, new moves, and weapons. There is also the return of a favorite game mode: 4v4 Turf Wars.

There’s a whole single-player story for fans to play through, with new bosses and co-op.

Platforms for Splatoon 3

After Splatoon 1 and Splatoon 2, which were both exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is keeping Splatoon 3 as a proper Nintendo Switch exclusive. PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners who want to get their hands dirty with a lot of paint will need to get their hands on Nintendo’s console.

Splatoon 3 is coming out soon

After a nearly hour-long Nintendo Direct presentation in February 2021, Splatoon 3 was a real surprise. It was shown right at the end with the three-minute trailer you can see above.

It was a moody look at the new game, and it ended with the important news that it will be out in 2022. Finally, that date was officially pushed back to the summer of 2022.

Finally, Nintendo announced the release date for Spaltoon 3. It says that gamers can expect to get messy on September 9, 2022.

Splatoon 3 Official Trailer: