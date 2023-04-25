Sister Wives Star Says Police Tried to Arrest Kody Brown, But He Escaped!

Sister Wives’ Gwen Brown has been particularly successful lately. She established her YouTube channel last year and revealed all the details of her large family, which eventually turned poisonous.

When discussing everything bad and toxic that occurred over the years in the family, the young celebrity holds nothing back. According to a recent revelation on her social media,

Kody Brown’s daughter almost witnessed the police removing her father from Utah! He was about to be taken into custody. How did he act?

Sister Wives: Cops Reached The Family s Utah Home! Did Kody Get Arrested?

With their television program Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his four wives developed a distinctive plot.

When the Brown family displayed their polygamist lifestyle on TLC, many viewers tuned in. Fans should be aware by now that many states forbid this activity, and that it was once forbidden in Utah.

That’s where the Browns formerly resided, I suppose. During the 1800s and 1900s, polygamy was rather widespread in the state.

But as time went on, the law evolved. It comes out that when Gwendolyn was a young child, Christine’s father nearly got arrested.

She responded to inquiries from Sister Wives viewers concerning the Browns’ relocation from Utah to Las Vegas during one of her sessions.

Gwen said the polygamy law put her family in jeopardy. For instance, police would arrive at her home while threatening to imprison her father, Kody Brown.

So it was simple for the family to go to a different place and avoid such a situation. They made the decision to go to Las Vegas.

Sister Wives: Kody & Robyn Moving Back To Utah Despite Being LawBreakers?

The first of the four Sister Wives to advocate for the family’s return to Utah from Las Vegas was Christine Brown. When the state decriminalized polygamy in Season 15, she initially raised this idea.

Janelle and Robyn had no inclination to give in, therefore Kody refrained from doing so. Finally, Christine proposed the idea of returning to Utah, but when Kody balked, things between them got even worse.

Christine made the decision to leave her spouse at that point and move to Utah.

According to rumors, Meri, Janelle, and Christine have all moved on from Kody Brown. Therefore, he is alone with Robyn Brown. The pair has therefore established monogamy.

Utah has likewise decriminalized bigamy, as was already mentioned. Kody is therefore no longer in danger of being arrested.

It’s likely that after moving there, he and his wife Robyn will begin hunting for possible wives in their home state.