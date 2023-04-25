Sister Wives: Kody Is Envious that David Woolley Is Becoming a “Better Father,” and It Makes Him Sick to See Truely Spending Time with Him!

Kody Brown has been going through a very tough time lately. It all began in 2021 when Christine expressed her wish to end her marriage.

Soon, this was followed by Janelle and Meri Brown doing the same. So, the Sister Wives star only has Robyn Brown by his side.

Christine also became the first to get into a relationship and is ready to tie the knot with her fiance, David Woolley.

The couple has been looking forward to this new venture. But it turns out that Kody Brown feels sick regarding their daughter Truely spending a lot of time with Christine s new fiance, i.e., her stepdad.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Heartbroken & Triggered Seeing Daughter Truely Get Close To Ex s Fiance, David!

Christine Brown is happy, in love, and on cloud nine. She is all set to tie the knot after getting engaged to her beau, David Woolley.

She and her 13-year-old daughter truly have been spending a lot of time with the new man in their lives. Well, it looks like this has been very sickening for Christine s ex, Kody Brown.

Apparently, the Sister Wives star is heartbroken and triggered to see his daughter get close to her future stepdad.

As per a source, Truely has always been a daddy s girl. So, this change is not landing well with the polygamist.

Well, the Sister Wives fanbase finds this very ironic. That s because Truely has been spending time willingly with her mother and her new fiance. On the other hand, Kody Brown had tried to lie to his ex, Christine, in order to keep their daughter in Flagstaff.

He made up lies about the state getting custody of Truelyif Christine left for Utah. Moreover, fans never saw Kody spend time with his 13-year-old daughter when his marriage collapsed.

Hence, they say it makes no sense for the polygamist to be wallowing over something he had lost very long ago.

Sister Wives: Truly Unhappy With Christine s Marriage? Fans Spot Worrisome Detail!

Truly, Brown is the only child Christine has been taking care of. All her other kids are adults now with their own families or in universities.

Hence, it is fair to say that the 13-year-old has gone through many changes since her mother parted ways with Kody Brown.

Many wonder how Truly has been feeling about having David Woolley in her life as a stepfather. All three of them have been spotted many times spending time together. But fans observed a shocking detail in the latest video on Christine s feed.

Apparently, Truly Brown was wearing a bracelet that had the words lonely written on it. Many wondered if she had such an accessory to express how she had been feeling.

But a fan quickly confirmed that she was wearing merchandise from a show by the name of Autodale.

However, there has been another instance that has made fans believe that Truly is merely going along with what her mother wants. But there has been no confirmation about the same.