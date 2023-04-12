Sister Wives: Kody and Robyn Are Reviving My Sister Wife’s Closet and Perhaps Relaunching It Soon.

Stars of Infamous Sister Wives Currently, Kody and Robyn are a monogamous couple. They also need to learn how to handle their own finances and bills. Recent sources claim that the pair has a horrible spending problem.

Therefore, it appears that Kody Brown, who has gone through three divorces, is doing everything he can to reactivate all of his revenue sources and support himself. Therefore, he is currently working on revamping My Sisterwife’s Closet, the family business! Will it continue to exist without Meri, Janelle, and Christine, or will it crumble once again?

Sister Wives: Kody & Robyn Plan To Rebrand My SisterWife s Closet

Together with her former Sister Wives, Robyn Brown launched her own jewelry and clothes store. Fans first embraced her company’s assertion that it dealt with the themes of femininity, strength, and family. However, a number of flaws prevented it from achieving the same level of popularity as the show.

It was a fantastic method to capitalize on the popularity of the show, but Robyn was unable to sustain her business for very long. According to sources, Robyn’s business was shut down in 2019; she is currently working with her husband, Kody Brown, to reopen it.

TheSun just claimed that Robyn is now making an effort to renovate and revamp Sisterwife’s wardrobe. She wants to revive her business and make a comeback in the fashion industry. The TLC celebrity claimed that her followers begged her to restart her business.

She is giving them what they want while being incredibly kind. Although Robyn’s LLC is still in operation, it appears that she might return sooner than everyone anticipates. According to their website, they are therefore updating the store for their consumers and want to return soon. Additionally, it specifically states that Robyn would create the designs!

Sister Wives: Will Robyn Be Able To Run Her Business Without Christine, Janelle & Meri?

Sister Wives has amassed a sizable fan base over time. Due to this, everyone thought that the Brown family’s joint business would be quite successful. However, due to numerous fundamental flaws, it didn’t turn out as intended.

Several buyers have previously voiced dissatisfaction with the large and pricey silver pieces. Many fans claimed that the products fell short of the quality that the enterprise had once promised. Consequently, if Robyn wishes to create a prosperous empire

, she needs to low down her prices so that the common strata of society can afford it.

However, because Janelle, Christine, and Meri were involved with the project before, a number of admirers were drawn to it. However, Robyn and Kody would be the only owners going forward, and they now have a poor reputation among fans who have followed them in the past.

Therefore, critics are dubious about whether Robyn’s previous clients would be interested. It will be interesting to see how the fourth wife runs the business on her own. For all the most recent Sister Wives spoilers, keep checking the TV Season & Spoilers.