Shangri-La Frontier Will Be Streamed on Crunchyroll in 2023!

According to Crunchyroll, the 2023 anime Shangri-La Frontier: Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Nidoman tosu will be streamed in its entirety on the streaming service. North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS will be able to watch the show online. Based on the Kadokawa-published manga by Katarina and Ryousuke Fuji, Shangri-La Frontier: Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Nidoman tosu’s web book by Katarina. The manga is described as:

Rakuro Hizutome, a second-year high school student, is obsessed with discovering “shitty games” and beating them to smithereens. His gaming prowess is unrivalled, and he’ll happily play any game. His usual approach to new virtual reality games, like Shangri-La Frontier, is to max out and bypass the prologue in order to get right into the action. Are there any mysteries hidden in Shangri-La Frontier that even even an adept player like Rakuro can uncover…?

Shinji Kubooka is the director of Shangri-La Frontier, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is the series composer and scriptwriter, Hiroki Ikeshita is the episode director, Ayumi Kurashima is the character designer and the chief animation director, and Satoshi Sakai (The Seven Deadly Sins: ) is the character designer and the animation director of Shangri-La Frontier.

While Takagi Masato Wandering Witch

The Journey of Elain), Inspired, and Hikaru Yamamoku (ONE PIECE Vol.100/Ep.1000 Celebration Movies “WE ARE ONE.” assistant photography director), are all included in the credits, but the music composer MONACA (Assassins Pride) is not. Animated films are created by C2C, a production business in Los Angeles.

Yuuma Uchida, Azumi Waki, Azumi Waki, Youko Hikasa, Makoto Koichi, Youko Hikasa and Rina Hidaka make up the characters of the anime, as well as Weiss Ash and Emul, respectively.

Nine tankoubon volumes of the Shangri-La Frontier manga have been released as of July 2022. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine and released under the KC Deluxe label, it is Shousetsuka ni Narou, the web novel, was launched in 2017 and is currently being published.

