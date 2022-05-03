Sally Struthers Be In Yellowstone Season 4 – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot kin 2022

“Yellowstone,” a Paramount Network drama, has aired four seasons of family conflict and shady economic deals. The Dutton family has faced crisis after crisis while trying to keep their ranching enterprise afloat, and these personal dynamics have helped to make the Kevin Costner drama a hit – Emily VanDerWerff of Vox previously called it “a ranch-set Succession.”

A new character was introduced during the Season 4 debut of “Yellowstone” – a two-episode event consisting of “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.” Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, is determined to bring the Duttons down and seize their ranch by any means possible. Caroline’s uncanny physical resemblance to actress Sally Struthers — best known for playing Gloria Bunker-Stivic on the Norman Lear sitcom “All in the Family” and voicing Charlene Sinclair on the ABC sitcom “Dinosaurs” — made fans of the show wonder if it was the actress herself donning Caroline’s outfits.

So, in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” is that truly Struthers or not?

Caroline Warner isn’t played by Struthers.

While Struthers is currently working as an actress, she is not the Caroline Warner in “Yellowstone,” according to her IMDb biography. She is also not scheduled to participate in the fourth season of the show. At the time of writing, her most recent significant television appearance was in 2016’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” in which she reprised her role as Babette Dell. Aside from that, her public appearances have been rather modest.

Caroline is played by Jacki Weaver (via IMDb), a journeywoman actress most recognized for her work in movies. In “The Disaster Artist,” she played Carolyn (aka Claudette), and in “Silver Linings Playbook,” she played Dolores Solitano. Weaver played Cheryl in the Netflix original film “Birdbox” and Rosalie Winter in the Starz comedy “Blunt Talk,” which aired for two seasons and starred Kelsey Grammer. She also played Janine “Smurf” Cody in the Australian film “Animal Kingdom,” which inspired the long-running TNT drama series.

While she and Struthers have a similar physical appearance and even a similar raspy voice, they are not the same person.