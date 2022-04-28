Queen Of The South Season 5 – All Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Nobody said being queen was easy, and Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) learns that lesson early on in the USA Network original crime thriller Queen of the South. Teresa was unsettled towards the end of the fourth season of the drama, which premiered on Netflix in June 2020, after relocating to New Orleans, outsmarting corrupt local politicians, and outmaneuvering competing gangs. However, Teresa is interrupted by an old ally who informs her that she isn’t out of the woods yet. Thankfully, the show’s cliffhanger will be resolved, since USA Network has renewed it for a fifth season.

There are numerous moving pieces in a show like Queen of the South. Teresa is nearly always juggling various threats to her drug empire and her life at any given time, and most new seasons bring a dramatic change in the environment. It doesn’t appear that any of that will alter based on what we know so far about Season 5.

When will Queen of the South season 5 be available?

Queen of the South Season 5 was announced by the USA in August 2019, soon after season 4 ended. The event has always begun in June and ended in late August or early September. Season 5 was supposed to follow the same path as the previous seasons, but things haven’t gone quite as planned.

Season 5 is set to premiere in June 2020, according to Newsweek. Filming began in early March 2020. The upcoming season of Queen of the South, like most other film and television shoots this spring, was put on indefinite hold just a few weeks after it began filming. Thankfully, the cast and crew were able to resume filming in November 2020, allowing for a debut in the first part of 2021. According to Express UK, one of the fall shootings resulted in star Alice Braga being wounded. Braga posted a photo of the subsequent wrap on her hand, along with a witty statement about an action-packed season 5, so the injury doesn’t appear to be too bad. Hopefully, Braga is doing well and the series won’t be delayed any further.

Season 5 of the show is expected to launch in March 2021, according to a fan rumor cited by Newsweek, but that seems like a long time given that filming only began in November. Season 5 of Queen of the South has yet to be announced, but based on what we know so far, we anticipate it to launch in early 2021.

Who will return for Season 5 of Queen of the South?

The fifth season of Queen of the South has yet to receive an official casting announcement from the USA. Given how Season 4 concluded, we do know which characters will and will not return. To start with the major name, Alice Braga will reprise her role as Teresa Mendoza, the Queen herself.

Hemky Madera, who plays Teresa’s longstanding buddy Pote Galvez, and Molly Burnett, who plays Teresa’s companion and confidant Kelly Anne Van Awken, are two more cast members who appear to be likely to return. Kelly Ann, the abusive husband-killing informant, has been promoted to series regular, so expect to see a lot more of her in season 5. We wouldn’t be shocked if Vera Cherny reprises her role as Russian drug dealer Oksana Volkova, who made her first appearance in season 4 and assisted Teresa in a transaction with the Russian mob.

Related – Yofukashi no Uta TV Anime – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More!

Peter Gadiot, who plays James Valdez, Teresa’s ally who was primarily missing until the last moments of season 4, has also been confirmed to return for season 5. Gadiot was absent for the majority of Season 4 owing to schedule difficulties, but we can expect him to return when the show returns, according to showrunner Ben Lobato, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly. “We decided to bring him back in and get him ready for season 5,” Lobato stated.

In Season 5, we know not to expect a couple of regular cast members. Both Julian Silva (as Tony Parra) and Alfonso Herrera (as Javier Jimenez) perished in season 4, therefore they are unlikely to return.

Is there a Queen of the South season 5 trailer available?

Fortunately for Queen of the South fans, there is some Queen of the South sweetness to enjoy in the interim before the series returns for its new season.

Despite the fact that Queen of the South season 5 only had a few weeks of filming before going on hiatus, USA Network has published a brief teaser that provides viewers a glimpse of what to expect next season.

Related – Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More in 2022!